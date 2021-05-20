Home Mexican Baseball League 2021 Sultanes de Monterrey vs. Acereros de Monclova news

Here is everything you need to know about the Opening Game of the season 2021 of the League Mexican from Baseball (LMB) which start today Thursday May 20, 2021 between the Sultans from Monterrey and the Steelers from Monclova the current champions.

Pitching duel

The Venezuelan Arnaldo Hernández has filled the eye of the manager of the Sultans from Monterrey Homar Rojas, who has designated him as the Opening Game starting pitcher against the Steelers from Monclova.

Steelers from Monclova will open the curtain of the season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) hosting the Sultans from Monterrey with Bartolo Colón as the starting pitcher.

When

Today Thursday May 20, 2021.

Hour

7:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m.) from Central Mexico.

Where

Stadium Monclova.

Transmissions

With part of the information from the Sultans from Monterrey, Steelers from Monclova and image of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021.