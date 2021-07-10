Home imprisonment for the former president of Benfica and bail of 3 million

07/10/2021 at 10:02 PM CEST

.

The former president of Benfica Luís Filipe Vieira will remain in house arrest until a bail of three million becomes effective of euros to avoid going to jail, after being arrested last Thursday in the “Red Card” operation and being accused of tax crimes and money laundering.

After being questioned this Saturday by the judge who is instructing the case, The Prosecutor’s Office requested a bail of 3 million euros so that the former president of Benfica does not enter prison, so they have given him a period of 20 days to deposit the money And in the meantime, he will be under house arrest.

His son, a businessman who is a shareholder of the club and a football agent, were also arrested in the operation, who will have to deposit within a period of 20 days a deposit of 600,000 euros, 2 million euros and 300,000 euros, respectively, not to enter into the jail.

What’s more, The four will not be able to communicate with each other, as requested by the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

On Friday, the 72-year-old former Benfica president, who had held the position since 2003, resigned his functions and the presidency has been assumed by former soccer player Rui Costa, until now vice president.

The operation aims to clarify possible fraudulent deals of more than 100 million euros.