This service offers professional help to New Horizons players and pays designers up to £ 40 per hour.

The popularity that Animal Crossing: New Horizons has achieved has given rise to all kinds of actions among the community. From players recreating scenarios of their favorite games to museums offering their art galleries to the community, we’ve seen everything in the game, however, how about starting tooffer professional interior design services?

Olivia’s interior designers offer one-hour consultants and subsequent visits to give advice to their clients.The British household goods companyOliviasposted on their website that players canhire a professional interior designerfor you to visit your island and your virtual home tooffer help in building your dream homeinside the game. “They can help you transform an ordinary space into a luxury digital home,” the ad quotes, adding that its advisersThey will help you know what works and what does not work in your home, explaining the reasons behind those decisions and offering professional advice about it.

According to the service descriptioninitial consultants last about an hour, but the advisers could offer you their contact details to visit you in the future to see how things are going. In the same way, advisersthey will provide you with hypothetical designs that could work for the futureif your tastes change for some reason.

At the same time, Olivias ishiring staffto becomevirtual interior designersthat they can offer this type of advisers to clients around the world. In the job description applicants are asked to haveextensive knowledge of Animal Crossing, goodcommunication skills, facility to adapt to remote work and, if possible,previous experience in the field of interior design. The company ensureswages up to £ 40 per hourfor those who are hired.

Among other news from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players recently discovered new ways to duplicate objects and, although it is a very complete game, in 3DJuegos we have listed 23 things that Animal Crossing: New Horizons lacks.

