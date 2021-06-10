‘Home Before Dark’ returns to Apple TV + with new mystery and we interview little Brooklynn Prince

The catalog of original productions of Apple TV + continues to grow, while many of its series premiere new seasons this year. In June it’s his turn to return to ‘Home Before Dark’, a mystery created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik inspired by the true story of the very young criminal journalist Hilde lysiak.

Hilde founded her own newspaper at age 8 and gained notoriety in the United States by becoming the youngest member of the Professional Society of Journalists. In fiction, the childhood revelation of ‘The Florida Project’ Brooklynn Prince plays Hilde Lisko, a wildly intelligent and restless girl who embarks on a mystery with the help of her father and journalism mentor, Matt Lisko, played by Jim Sturgess.

On the occasion of the premiere of the second season of ‘Home Before Dark’ we had the opportunity to chat with its protagonists about the series. And it is clear that the fun chemistry between the two crosses the screen. Prince told us about what he likes best about the father-daughter relationship at the center of the show and Sturgess told us what the filming environment is like working with children. What’s more, We asked the young protagonist if she would like to direct an episode of the series. Sturgess reaction: “It would be great. He always gives me orders, so there would be no change”.

New mystery in Erie Harbor

Following the events of the first season, Hilde and her family return to relative normalcy in the small town of Erie Harbor, but a new mystery lurks around the corner. When an explosion takes place at a local farm, The restless reporter begins a new investigation that will lead her to face a powerful corporation, involved again the town and his family.

With the arrival of the new episodes We have also been able to interview the co-creator and screenwriter of the series, Dana Fox, who told us about the challenges of writing a second season and what Brooklynn Prince brings to a character like Hilde, a precocious researcher who is very much a superhero.

The second season of ‘Home Before Dark’ comes to Apple TV + the 11th of June.