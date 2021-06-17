Hombres G prepares to meet again on a new album – El Sol de México

MADRID. The Spanish band Hombres G announced yesterday that their long-awaited next album, Rowland’s corner, will be “very Hombres G and one of those who will show the most personality of the group”, in addition, the group also plans the next launch of a book, the imminent filming a movie, and even a series.

According to the veteran band in a talk in Madrid, it will be in October when the new album will hit the market and its origin lies in the unexpected “opportunity” that the Covid-19 pandemic provided when it interrupted the tour it was carrying out in Mexico. .

“That uncertainty and that not knowing what was going to happen, of being at home all day without waiting for anyone, without appointments, with all the time for us, caused us to rewrite songs with the sole premise of making beautiful songs without knowing what were we going to use them for, “Men G’s vocalist David Summers recalled.

Summers, Dani Mezquita, Rafa Gutiérrez and Javier Molina revealed that they got together with a large amount of material and saw the possibility of publishing a new album that would give continuity ahead of schedule to their latest work, Resurrección (2019), which they were presenting in direct just when the pandemic broke out.

“The circumstances of its recording have been special, beyond the health situation, because it was made in my home studio, without a time limit, without a budget, pampering the songs and cooking them every day, with the sole intention of making the best album possible, “stressed Summers.

There are 14 cuts in total that will be included in Rowland’s Corner, whose title names the music bar in whose corner what would be Hombres G.

Thanks to a mutual friend, they commented, they got in touch with Carlos Rivera, with whom they became friends after a dinner in Madrid.

By offering him the chance to participate in any of the songs, the Mexican chose Se me sal corazón, an apparently love song that actually speaks of the public and “the desire to meet again with your people.”

“For us it is an honor to have him on the album. Even though he is very young, he is a very experienced artist, with a spectacular level in Mexico, Latin America and the United States,” Summers said about his participation in this song, which can now heard on digital platforms and for which they will shoot a video clip.

Men G announced that, in addition to the album, they have among their plans the launch of a book about which they did not give more details, as well as the imminent realization of a film “and even a series.”

Together they became one of the most important Spanish pop bands of all time since the release of the album Hombres G (1985), which achieved more than 20 million copies sold and colossal tours on both sides of the Atlantic.

In fact, in Mexico and the United States they continue to perform before thousands of people.

This Friday, they resume their facet of live band with a first concert in Madrid, with all tickets sold, and then they will perform in Barcelona.