Homar Rojas leaves the bench of the Sultanes de Monterrey in full LMB 2021

The team of Sultans from Monterrey announced that Homar rojas will not continue to be his manager this season of the Mexican League from Baseball 2021 (LMB).

After 10 games of the season 2021, the Sultans from Monterrey made the decision not to give continuity to Homar rojas at the moment Mexican League from BaseballThis is obviously due to the poor results that have them very poorly placed in the standings.

With a record of two wins and eight losses, Red leave the bench Sultans after this was his debut season as a manager with this team. However, the organization appreciated the commitment of this pilot at all times.

“Sultans of Monterrey deeply appreciates the commitment and professionalism shown by Homar rojas in the years that he has been part of our organization, as a player, as a bench coach, and as a manager; wishing the greatest success in the projects that you decide to undertake in the future, “wrote the Monterrey team on their networks.

Here is the report:

RELEASE: Sultanes de Monterrey reports that Homar Rojas is no longer the manager of the team. 📝 Read the note: https://t.co/M01R5NvkfN#YOSOYSultanes ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/MBJmof9yQ5 – Sultanes of Monterrey (@SultanesOficial) June 2, 2021

After the dismissal of Homar rojas, Antonio Aguilera, on an interim basis, will lead the Sultans from Monterrey for the culmination of the series in front of Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos in the LMB 2021.

In addition, Sultans reported that they are in search of a new manager for the continuity of the 2021 season of the Mexican League from Baseball.

Currently the team of Monterrey he is last in the North Region with .200 of effectiveness, having together with the Generals of Durango the worst record of this zone in the LMB.

With information from Sultans of Monterrey.