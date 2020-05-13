Yesterday’s Girl is one of the most emblematic songs in the history of Spanish pop rock, she is an authentic icon of the “Madrid scene” and of the history of our music. Fair today, 11 years have passed since the singer of that song, Antonio Vega, decided to leave us and leave for ‘Olympus of music’, a place reserved only for those who left an indelible mark on their way through Earth. As a reason for the anniversary of the musician’s “goodbye”, eleven artists will perform eleven of his songs, one for each year we have been without him, to remind you.

Antonio’s legacy was not only for La chica de yesterday, during his time in Nacha Pop and later solo, the artist He gave us a long list of songs that have written a separate chapter in the history of Spanish pop rock. For all this and due to the great influence it has had on future artists, today several musicians of quite different styles have decided to pay homage to Madrid.

Schedules and artists

The performances as a reason for the tribute of the Madrid singer will take place from 18:00 in the afternoon and can be followed from the Instagram of each of the guests among which some such as Rulo and Contrabanda, Vanesa Martín, Andrés Suárez or Mikel Erentxun stand out.

Complete list of artists and schedules

– 18:00: Rulo and La Contrabanda (‘He let himself be carried away by you’)

– 18:15 hours: Tu Otra Bonita (‘Fight of giants’)

– 18:30 hours: Desvariados (‘The place of my recreation’)

– 6:45 p.m.: Lucas Colman (‘Angel of Orion’)

– 19:00 hours: Molina Molina (‘For better and for worse’)

– 7:15 p.m.: Maximiliano Calvo (‘Hooked on a bus signal’)

– 19:30 hours: Andrés Suárez (‘Fight of giants’)

– 19:45 hours: Shuarma (from the Elephants band) (will perform ‘Elixir of youth’)

– 20:00 hours: Twenty-one (‘He let himself be carried away by you’)

– 20:15 hours: Mikel Erentxun (will cover ‘Girl from yesterday’)

– 20:30 hours: Vanesa Martín (‘I had to run’)

New edition of capa Getaways ’

Warner Bross has announced, coinciding with the anniversary of the author’s departure, that will reissue the album “Escapadas” from 2004. The album will also feature several iconic songs covered by groups and singers such as Serrat, Ketama, Palo or Amaral Syrup. Likewise, the work will have an extra CD where collaborations will appear alongside groups such as Los Limones or Elefantes and singers such as El Arrebato.