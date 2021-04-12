Holyfield will return to the ring in an exhibition fight against McBride on June 5.

The former world heavyweight champion, the American Evander Holyfield, will return to the ring, when he faces the Irish Kevin McBride in an exhibition fight on June 5, according to information provided by Peter kahnby Triller Fight Club.

The return of Holyfield will be on the undercard of the Honduran American’s unified defense of the lightweight title Teofimo Lopez against the australian George Kambosos, in Miami, which will air on Triller.

Holyfield, 58, joins the trend of retired boxers by taking advantage of exhibition bouts.

The highest-profile exhibition fight featured former American world champions, Mike tyson Y Roy Jones Jr., at a Triller evening in November 2020, which allegedly generated a sale of 1.6 million people who paid to watch it through pay television.

The fight caused other boxers to want to come out of the retreat, such as the Mexicans Julio Cesar Chavez, Erik morales Y Marco Antonio Barrera, among others.

Holyfield will fight against McBride, the last boxer who faced Mike tyson in your professional career.

On March 22, Holyfield issued a statement through a publicist saying that he and Tyson they were in negotiations for a third fight.

The two faced each other in 1996 and 1997, and the second fight ended with the disqualification of Tyson after he bit the earlobe to Holyfield, which tore him off, to later spit on the canvas of the ring.

According Holyfield, the representative of Tyson rejected a guaranteed payment of 25 million dollars (about 21 million euros) to face Holyfield in Miami on Memorial Day weekend.