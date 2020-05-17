Evander Holyfield and Mike Tyson rocked the sports world during the quarantine. The ex-boxers, both over 50 years old, posted videos on Instagram training at high intensity, and it was enough to generate in boxing fans and the press the hope of seeing a third duel between the two in the ring.

In an interview with the North American podcast The 3 Point Conversion, Holyfield confirmed the rumors and said that the reunion is already discussed between representatives of the two parties. “His people talked to my people. We still don’t have a solid agreement, but it is moving towards that,” he said.

“If it happens, no problem. The point is that he was doing his stuff and I was doing mine. When I told people, they saw me training and they kind of came to that conclusion. The teams have to work together to make it happen . I don’t care if we do something like this “, completed the ex-fighter.

The rivalry between two of the greatest boxers changed the level in 1997. During a fight, Mike Tyson (left) ripped off part of Evander Holyfield’s ear. Before that, Holyfield had surprised by knocking out Tyson in the first battle between them

Holyfield and Tyson, two of the biggest heavyweights in the history of pits, have already faced each other twice. The first was in 1996, when Tyson made the unprecedented defense of the category belt and ended up defeated by knockout.

The second, the most famous, took place the following year and went down in history as one of the sport’s most bizarre moments. In the third round, in a rage, Tyson bit Holyfield’s ear and was disqualified.

Currently, the two have left the disagreements behind and are friends. A new fight, assures Holyfield, would not taste like a rematch, let alone be done for money. “I told people that I wanted to do exhibitions. That means that with my foundation, the Holyfield Foundation, I want to help children in need. I want to go back and be able to show children that if you take care of your body when you’re young, if you do not have bad habits, this will help you in old age “, said the former champion.

