Holyfield already has a return date … waiting for Tyson

Former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield will return to the ring when he faces Irishman Kevin McBride in an exhibition fight on June 5.

The foregoing, in accordance with the information provided by Peter Kahn of Triller Fight Club.

Holyfield’s return will be on the undercard of Honduran American Teofimo López’s unified defense of the lightweight title against Australian George Kambosos, in Miami, which will air on Triller.

Holyfield, 58, joins the trend of retired boxers taking advantage of the exhibition bouts.

The highest-profile exhibition fight featured former American world champions, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., at a Triller evening in November 2020, which allegedly generated a sale of 1.6 million people who paid to watch it on pay TV.

The fight caused other boxers would like to come out of retirement, such as the Mexicans Julio César Chavez, Erik Morales and Marco Antonio Barrera, among others.

Holyfield to fight McBride, the last fighter to face Mike Tyson in your professional career.

On March 22, Holyfield released a statement through a publicist saying Holyfield and Tyson were in negotiations. for a third fight.

The two faced each other in 1996 and 1997, and the second fight ended with Tyson’s disqualification after he bit Holyfield’s earlobe, that tore him off, to later spit on the canvas of the ring.

According to Holyfield, Tyson’s team rejected a guaranteed payment of $ 25 million. (about 21 million euros) to face Holyfield in Miami on Memorial Day weekend.