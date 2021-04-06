Holy Week ends with 5,330 fines for failing to comply with anti-Covid measures in Catalonia

The Mossos d’Esquadra and the local police have imposed 5,330 penalties for breaching the restrictions due to covid-19 between last Thursday and this Monday of Easter in Catalonia. Of the total, about 1,500 have been for skipping the curfew. There are also 129 penalties to restaurants and leisure establishments, as explained by the director of the Catalan police, Pere Ferrer, this Tuesday in Catalunya Ràdio.

Ferrer stressed that most of the population has respected the imposed measures and if displacements have been made, it has been with the coexistence bubble. The director of the Mossos has also considered that it would be a “good option to evaluate modifications” in it curfew night “that they help to that the generalized suffering is not so hard”, and has recognized that there is a generalized fatigue in the population.

In another vein, Ferrer has stated on TV3 that the publication of the new protocols for the use of foam bullets it will be “imminent”. When cross-examined, he added that the publication will be made “for the next few days“.