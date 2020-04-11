The event is translated into English and Sign Language and takes place behind closed doors.

The Holy sheet, the fabric that is preserved in the Turin cathedral (Northern Italy) and in which, according to the Catholic Church, the Body of Christ After his crucifixion, it is exposed to the faithful “on-line“so that they can pray before her in these moments of pandemic and in which the temples remain closed.

This was explained by the archbishop of Turin and papal custodian of the relic, Cesare Nosiglia, who after receiving thousands of requests from the faithful will guide a moment of telematic contemplation on Saturday afternoon from the cathedral, where the Holy Shroud remains hidden and is exposed only on rare occasions.

The event is translated into English and sign language and takes place behind closed doors and no one will be able to stop at Plaza San Giovanni, where the cathedral is located.

“I will preside over a long prayer in front of the Shroud thanks to television and social networks. And so, this time of contemplation will make available to everyone, throughout the world, the image of the Holy Cloth that reminds us of the passion and death of the Lord , but that also opens our hearts to faith in the resurrection, “said the archbishop in a past interview.

The Holy sheet It is preserved in a special protected space behind the Royal Tribune of the cathedral and was restored in 2002, when the patches that had been placed after a fire were removed.

The Holy sheet it has been threatened three times by fire, in 1200, in 1532 and the last in 1997, when a fire broke out in the Guarini chapel, where it had been kept until then.

The Shroud (from the Greek “sindon”, shroud), measuring 4.39 meters long and 1.15 wide, is considered one of the most famous and discussed relics of Christendom.

Evidence to show, if it really involved the Body of ChristThey began in 1898, after a Turin photographer took a photo on canvas and at the time of development realized that negative images depict the body and face of a crucified man in the way the Gospels told.

In 1988, the carbon 14 test placed it between the 13th and 14th centuries, but still it is one of the relics most revered by Catholics and visited by all pontiffs.