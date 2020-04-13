The singer surprises everyone with her fans with her new way of carrying music

Thalía took on a new challenge and released on Instagram a short titled “Arrasando Challenge”, in this video the Mexican surprises her followers with a very peculiar way of singing her song Arrasando.

Through the video the singer invites her followers to record themselves rapping in a very fast way, to see who measures up to the challenge. Many of her followers applauded the skill with which the singer managed to rap one of her musical successes.

During the video, the singer raps in a very funny way about social, political and emotional situations, as well as the power of criticism, destruction and inclusion.

It is important to mention that the singer was surprised with the acceptance that the video caused, since the audiovisual material, apart from being very funny, is also a call for reflection.

Among the comments on the video we highlight the following: “What lyrics, what massa”, “Speak badly or well, I always keep on sweeping!”, “Extremely motivational music, wonderful lyrics!”.

