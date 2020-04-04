Natti Natasha looks very natural, showing all her attributes

The Dominican is one of the attractive reggaeton bombs, revolutionizing the industry with its great successes where it highlights: “Criminal”, “Without Pajamas”, “Silly” “Lovers of a night”, “Justice”, “I am Mia”.

Natti, tells how he has managed to succeed in his music, expresses that the secret is in “making good music”, he explained and added “I think that music speaks and connects you with the public, and it is the best way to make yourself known.

The secret behind the spectacular figure of Natti Natasha, is because the singer does not consume any type of meat, only eats vegetables, apart from her strong exercise routine.

Natti gave a summer photo to his entire fan club where he is seen coming out of the water and wearing a white bathing suit on top, which allows him to appreciate his “friends”, the bottom is blue with flowers and allows you to see a tattoo on her hips.

The singer is used to posting very provocative photos, letting the imagination of her followers fly, and this was no exception, which is why the networks exploded with comments.

