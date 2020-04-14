Rosanna Zanetti mentally moves to a summer environment

April 14, 20207: 33 AM

Rosanna Zanetti is a Venezuelan actress and model, who is well known for her beauty and talent. And as if that were not enough, she is the wife of the Spanish singer David Bisbal. Did you know?

Recently, we have observed a photograph of the young woman who perplexed more than one because her outfit has managed to conquer the hearts of many, especially that of David Bisbal, who on more than one occasion has boasted it on his social networks.

The image we are talking about is published on the Instagram account of the beautiful Rosanna Zanetti and so far has collected 26 thousand “I like you” and hundreds of very flattering comments.

David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti

Rosanna’s postcard quotes the following: “Life is lived faster than it seems, I want to spend it smiling. What thoughts, ideas, memories, dreams are these days nurturing to handle this situation in the best way? “

Among the comments on the photograph we highlight: “What a beautiful woman I have been in love with since I saw her, the Venezuelan women are beautiful and I want a hahahahahahaha” “How lucky is Bisbal”.

.