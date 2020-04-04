Without a doubt, Belinda is one of the most controversial actresses of these times and is always in the eye of the hurricane, this time she was captured on video with this controversial outfit

Belinda from the beginning has received the TVyNovelas award for the category of best new actress for her participation in “Amigos x siempre”. He also won a Palme d’Or for Best Children’s Star.

Success knocks on her door as she released her debut album in 2003: Belinda, “Utopía”, her second studio album, was released in 2006, “Egoísta”, a song she sang with the singer of Cuban origin, Pitbull.

The artist has been linked in several scandals: one of them is the numerous times that she has undergone operations, breast augmentation, cheek augmentation, rhinoplasty, liposuction, and some face tinkering.

But this does not stop there, the singer throughout her career has had several love relationships, some lasting months, other seasons, and others just rumors, among her list of loves is: Giovani dos Santos, Mario Domm, Octavio García “El Payo “, Pepe Díaz, Criss Angel, Ben Talei, Lupillo Rivera.

Belinda this time is captured looking quite attractive because she wears an open shirt with a red bra, where she looks very beautiful letting her “friends” see, in this video she looks very concentrated and still does not stop looking radiant.

