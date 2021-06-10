Holograms to increase the efficiency of solar panels

The energy available in the sunlight that reaches the Earth is 10,000 times higher than that necessary to supply the world’s energy demand.

Sunlight has two main properties that are useful in the design of renewable energy systems. The first is the amount of energy that falls on a fixed area, such as the floor or roof of a building. This amount varies with the time of day and the season of the year. The second property is the usable part in the spectrum of sunlight (colors with good performance).

One way to capture solar energy is to use Solar cells that directly convert sunlight into electricity. In a solar module such as those that a person can place on the roof of his house, many cells are assembled on a rigid panel, connected to each other, sealed and covered with a protective glass.

The solar cell works best when certain colors of sunlight fall on it, and when the whole area is covered by photocells. However, part of the surface of the panel is needed to connect the cells, and the shape of the solar cell can prevent the entire remaining surface of the panel from collecting sunlight.

All of these troublesome effects make the solar panel less efficient than it could be. Capturing as much sunlight as possible on a solar panel is essential to effectively harness solar energy.

Jianbo Zhao, Benjamin Chrysler and Raymond K. Kostuk, all from the University of Arizona in the United States, have recently developed an innovative technique to capture the unused solar energy that illuminates a solar panel. They created special holograms that can easily be inserted into the solar panel. Each hologram separates the colors from sunlight and directs them to the solar cells within the solar panel.

A holographic light collector separates the colors from sunlight and directs them to the solar cells. (Image: RK Kostuk, University of Arizona)

This method can increase the amount of solar energy converted by the solar panel by approximately 5 percent over the course of a year. This will reduce both the cost and the amount of solar panels needed to power a building, a city or a country.

The researchers have published the technical details of their design in the journal Journal of Photonics for Energy, under the title “Holographic low concentration optical system increasing light collection efficiency of regular solar panels.” (Source: NCYT from Amazings)