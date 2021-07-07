Hollywood shocked by the death of Daniel Mickelson at 23

He passed away during the weekend of July 4. His sister made the news known on social networks and the family released a statement.

Hollywood is shocked by the death of the young actor Daniel Mickelson.

The sad news was spread by his sister, the model Meredith Mickelson, who posted it on his Instagram account.

“My heart is broken and writing this feels so bad I don’t even know what to say. Yesterday I lost my brother, best friend and the other half of my heart. There was not one person he loved more in this world. There are no words that do it justice. To know him was to love him. He was the happiest, brightest, most smiling, warmest human that existed and I am so happy that God has chosen me as his sister for all his wonderful life, ”the young woman wrote in the caption.

A short time ago, the young man had shared a vacation in Hawaii with his girlfriend Maddie haleY. The young woman also made a publication on her networks lamenting the loss of Daniel.

“I’m not sure how I’m going to get ahead, but I’m going to be strong because I know what you would have wanted. Everything I do now is for you. Now I have a guardian angel by my side for the rest of my life. I’m going to make you so proud. I love you forever baby, ”Maddie wrote, accompanied by photos and videos of both of them.

They were joined by celebrities such as Patrick, the son of Arnold schwarzenegger, Paris hilton Y Kia gerber, among others. In addition, many celebrities gave their condolences in the photos of the previously named young women.

The actor’s family gave a statement to the press, although it did not give details of the causes of the young man’s death.

Daniel Mickelson was born on October 4, 1997, in Atlanta, Georgia. He is known for his participation in the Mani series in 2019 and was noted for his performance in the horror film The Killer Clown Meets the Candy Man.

