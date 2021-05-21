Hollywood says “the big screen is back” to rally viewers

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, May 20 (Reuters) – Hollywood movie studios have promised a summer full of high-octane car chases, epic explosions and horror movies to draw crowds into theaters after being hit by extensive shutdowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Repeating the slogan “the big screen is back,” actors, directors and executives watched upcoming movies on Wednesday in an industry-wide effort to promote movie attendance as vaccines increase and restrictions ease.

“Just being back in a movie theater feels great,” said “Star Wars” director JJ Abrams, standing in front of a giant screen in an AMC Entertainment room in Los Angeles.

“Being in a big dark room with strangers, screaming and laughing and experiencing the power of that, is a natural and human need,” he said. “I think it’s going to come back in a pretty thunderous way,” he added.

However, skeptics are concerned that viewers who gobbled up streaming content during the COVID-19 crisis may be reluctant to leave the couch.

To attract them, Hollywood will release a host of movies including Walt Disney’s “Cruella” and “Black Widow”; the Fast and the Furious movie “F9”, from Universal; the Warner Bros musical “In the Heights” and many more in the coming weeks.

Many of the films were held up by studio executives, who waited for the pandemic to pass to sell many tickets once theaters returned. Studios need box office sales to help them recoup the costs of big-budget movies.

Executives said they were encouraged by recent overseas box office numbers. In China, the cop comedy “Detective Chinatown 3” opened in February with $ 398 million in ticket sales, a record debut in a single country.

“When a story is great, the audience is definitely going to go,” said horror filmmaker Jason Blum. “I think we have to trust them to do it,” he added.

“Terminator” actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, speaking at Wednesday’s event, gave a similar insight.

“Now is the time to end this pandemic period. Now is the time to get back on the big screen,” he said.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)