Hollywood returns to theaters: summer is expected to be the resurrection of the big screen

The year of the coronavirus has been a severe blow to the film industry, mainly because theaters have been emptied of public, but also because the big Hollywood studios cut off the premiere tap for fear of not making their big blockbusters profitable. This is how the situation has arisen whereby independent distributors and European, Spanish and auteur cinema gained space at the box office. But, yes, at a box office in very low hours.

Cinemas need the big premieres of the “majors” to attract as many audiences as possible, and with more and more people vaccinated against COVID-19, the time is approaching to return to normal, or at least try. With that goal in mind, Distributors held a meet-and-greet with exhibitors at an AMC theater in Los Angeles this week to deliver a loud and clear message: “The big screen is back.”.

“The Big Screen Is Back” was the slogan that more than a dozen studios hoisted as they presented the list of premieres that will arrive in the coming months in the hope of “resurrecting” theaters. At the event were present personalities such as Arnold Schwarzenegger, JJ Abrams and Jason Blum, who propped up the message with their speeches.

“If you have a movie and you don’t have the big screen, you don’t have anything,” said the ‘Terminator’ actor.. “The television is in your house, it is smaller than you, you can turn it off, change the chain, control it. In the cinema, you look up, it controls you and it takes you where it wants you to go,” added the director of ‘Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens’. “Personally, some of the best experiences of my life have been in rooms like this. I think [el cine] it’s going to come back with a roar. “

Titles like ‘Fast & Furious 9’ by Universal, ‘Black Widow’ by Disney or ‘The Suicide Squad’ by Warner Bros. are expected like May water by the theaters to sell tickets after a year in which the relationship between the “majors” and the exhibitors has suffered a severe blow. In fact, several of those films, specifically those of Disney and Warner Bros., will arrive at the same time on their streaming platforms, Disney + and HBO Max respectively. Still there are those who see hope for the big screen in the future.

“The actions of the studios are aimed at getting audiences back to the movies, so maybe the VOD numbers weren’t as successful as we were told when we were in the middle of the pandemic,” Jeff Bock told EW.com, an analyst from Exhibitor Relations. It seems that Disney has stopped trusting so much in a future dedicated to streaming: Coinciding with a halt in Disney + subscriber rise, studio president Bob Chapek has announced that ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ and ‘Free Guy’ will open first in theaters. It is true that both will arrive 45 days later on the streaming platform, because the clearest victim of the coronavirus has been the traditional window system.

Movies like ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘,’ Mortal Kombat ‘and’ The Night’s Watch: Infinity Train ‘have performed relatively well at the US box office in recent months, although the 95 million that the first has raised is still too little for a blockbuster. Analysts say there should be a dozen hits of at least $ 100 million to consider the summer a box office success.

After the summer season, autumn is also promising with ‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, ‘No time to die’, ‘Eternals’, ‘Malignant’, ‘Venom: There will be carnage’, ‘Dune’ , ‘Halloween Kills’ … It is clear that the lack of premieres in 2020 has caused an explosion of blockbusters in the second half of 2021. We leave you with a selection of the most anticipated premieres of the “majors” in the summer calendar, with their release dates in Spain.

The movies of the big studios that we will see in summer

– May 28: ‘Cruella’

– June 4: ‘The Warren File: Forced by the Demon’

– June 16: ‘A quiet place 2’

– June 18: ‘In a neighborhood in New York’

– July 2: ‘Fast & Furious 9’

– July 9: ‘Black Widow’ and ‘To all train! Destination Asturias’

– July 16: ‘Peter Rabbit 2: On the Run’, ‘Space Jam: New Legends’ and ‘The Infinite Purge’

– July 30: ‘Tiempo’ and ‘Jungle Cruise’

– August 6: ‘The Suicide Squad’

– August 13: ‘Hotel Transilvania: Transformanía’ and ‘Free Guy’

– August 27: ‘Candyman’