Hollywood responds to the verdict against Derek Chauvin, murderer of George Floyd – Tomatazos

Social media, especially Twitter and Instagram, have seen a massive increase in interactions linked to the murder of George Floyd, the African American man who is the victim of a system that does not protect his minorities well. Some Hollywood stars have been sharing their opinion on social media about the recently announced verdict against Derek Chauvin, the murderer whose case has been spread too long. The family of George, as well as the millions of people who for months demanded justice, can finally rest assured that the criminal will receive what he deserves. Here are all the details.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

George Floyd was assassinated on May 25, 2020 by Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis cop shortly afterwards transferred to a maximum security prison. Chauvin He handcuffed and turned Floyd face down to finally press his neck with his knee for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, causing him to suffocate. People close to the scene recorded everything and it was the injustice, as well as the circulation of the painful material, that unleashed the wave of protests in the United States. There were not a few celebrities who joined the demands for justice, and during the following weeks countless marches were observed in various cities of the country.

According to the information from Deadline, Chauvin he has been found guilty of absolutely all the charges against him. The members deliberated the case for several hours this Monday and Tuesday to finally offer their position to the world. Although the ex-police officer has already obtained his verdict, it will still be necessary to wait eight weeks (2 months) to have the final sentence; Of course, not a few people hope that the whole but of the law will fall on him. At least now many are celebrating the resolution.

We invite you to read: Stormfront actress stopped talking about The Boys because of her character’s racism

The prosecutor of the trial against Derek Chauvin, Steve Schleicher, presented some strong closing statements that reinforced the verdict, as well as the feelings of anger against Derek:

He could have listened to passersby; he could have listened to his fellow officers; could have listened to his own training. He knew how to do it well, but he just didn’t. This case is exactly what you thought when you first saw it, when you saw that video. It is exactly that. They can believe what their eyes see. It is exactly what they believed; It is exactly what they saw with their eyes; is exactly what they knew. It is what they felt in your gut. It’s what your heart now knows. It wasn’t about police surveillance, it was murder. The defendant is guilty of all three counts. All of them. And there is no excuse.

Famous Hollywood stars, even Barack Obama, have posted a few words on social media to celebrate today’s news. Here is a compilation of the highlights.

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand by all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied.

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021

Guilty of all charges !!!!!

Guilty on all counts !!!!! – Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 20, 2021

Guilty of all charges. Responsibility, finally. But justice will require much more work and much greater change. Prayers to the family. Thanks to the activists on the ground who have done their best to move the needle further and further towards progress.

Guilty on all counts.

Accountability, finally.

But justice will take far more work, and far greater change. Prayers up to the family.

Gratitude to the activists on the ground who have put everything into moving the needle more and more toward progress. # Chauvinverdict – Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) April 20, 2021

Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends.

Justice. Sending love to George Floyd’s family and friends. – Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 20, 2021

Justice.

Justice. – Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) April 20, 2021

Thanks God! Thank you jurors. Thank you witnesses for the prosecution. Love to the Floyd family.

Thank you God! Thank you jurors. Thank you witnesses for the prosecution. Love to the Floyd family. – Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 20, 2021

Responsibility.

Accountability. # JusticeForGeorgeFloyd – Ray Fisher (@ ray8fisher) April 20, 2021

A message from Kate Shindle, President, and Mary McColl, CEO of Actors ‘Equity:’ We hope this verdict provides George Floyd’s loved ones with a sense of justice… that this conviction conveys the message that #BlackLivesMatter and the George Floyd’s life mattered. ‘

A message from Kate Shindle, president, & Mary McColl, executive director of Actors’ Equity:

“We hope that this verdict brings George Floyd’s loved ones a sense of justice… that this conviction carries forth the message that #BlackLivesMatter, and George Floyd’s life mattered.” pic.twitter.com/8g06gOkFA7 – Actors’ Equity (@ActorsEquity) April 20, 2021

“We must understand that justice is a practice, not an end.” – Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

“We must understand that justice is a practice, not an end.” – Eddie S. Glaude Jr. (@esglaude) – Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) April 20, 2021

Indeed. Mixed emotions. Elation. Sadness. Joy. Bittersweet disbelief. Everything is so tragic. It won’t bring it back. There are many things that have yet to change. And yet… Today was a victory. Sticking with that for now.

Indeed. Mixed emotions.

Elation. Sadness. Joy. Bittersweet disbelief.

It’s all so tragic. It won’t bring him back. So many things still need to change. And yet … Today was a victory.

Staying with that for now.

#ChauvinIsGuilty #JusticeForGeorgeFloydDelivered https://t.co/xLnoKs6pSz – Rosie Perez (@rosieperezbklyn) April 20, 2021

GUILTY!!!! As it should be !! Now … Rest in peace George Floyd. To rest. You and your family have been vindicated.

GUILTY !!!! As it should be !! Now …. Rest In Peace George Floyd. Rest. You and your family have been vindicated. ❤❤👊🏿 #SayHisName

🎨 @ 4NIKKOLAS pic.twitter.com/DgVFG7UVPF – Viola Davis (@violadavis) April 20, 2021

You may also be interested in: Disney Plus will restrict access to racist movies on children’s profiles