Hollywood reacts to the 2022 Golden Globes cancellation: “They are racist and useless”

NBC cancels the broadcast of the Golden Globes 2022, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) thus runs out of its most important awards due to the boycott by the Hollywood industry. The chain announced its decision on Monday, May 10, after Netflix, Warner, Amazon and many individual voices decided not to continue working with the HFPA until the association took real measures to eradicate its evident problem of diversity and even racism. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform. However, A change of this magnitude takes time and work and we strongly believe that the HFPA needs time to get it right. For this reason, NBC will not broadcast the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming that the organization carries out its plan, we hope to find the right conditions to broadcast the gala in January 2023 “, reads the chain’s statement, which came to pay up to $ 60 million for the broadcasting rights of the ceremony following an agreement they reached in 2018. This figure is believed to triple the previous contract.

The HFPA has been criticized for months about the apparent lack of diversity among voting members, in addition to his lack of ethics in accepting bribes such as travel, gifts and bonuses and violating antitrust laws. It was last February when the Los Angeles Times uncovered that there was not a single black journalist among its members and only on May 6 did the HFPA announce that 75 of its 86 voters had signed an agreement to carry out a series of reforms in its bases and increase plurality. The Time’s Up movement called this commitment a “pure front” and GLAAD insufficient. Netflix decided to cease any activity with them until more significant changes were made, Amazon assured that they had long since broken relations with them, from the first complaints, and Warner said they would refrain from any event organized by the association. Some of the HFPA’s proposals were to include 20 new members with a focus on finding black people, eliminate the requirement that they have to live in Southern California or be sponsored by an active member, and adhere to a new code of conduct.

The HFPA has responded to NBC with a statement saying that “implement transformational change so fast And with the greatest possible care it remains the top priority for our organization. ”

Hollywood reacts

After the announcement, many Hollywood stars reacted to the NBC movement on their social networks, celebrating the network’s decision and the courage to face with real measures a systematic problem of racism and corruption. Ava DuVernay congratulated “all the activists, artists, publicists and executives who got wet” and Shonda Rhimes encouraged other industries to follow suit: “These steps can work in any industry.”

Also Mark Ruffalo, who a few days ago said he was not proud of his recent Golden Globe, thanked NBC for doing things well, while Paul Rudnick, screenwriter among others of ‘Sister Act (A nun of care)’ or Women perfect ‘, he described the Golden Globes in a Tweet that he decided to delete as “racist and useless.” Ricky Gervais just made a testicle joke.

Everything matters. Even this. The ripple effects echo through our industry, especially for Black artists and artists of color. Kudos to all the activists, artists, publicists and executives who took a stand to make this so. https://t.co/ng1uUiOqS4 ? Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 10, 2021

“Everything matters. Even this. The domino effect resonates in our industry, especially for black artists and artists of color. Congratulations to all the activists, artists, publicists and executives who took sides to make this happen.”

Every step forward matters. So many people in front of / behind the camera, at studios / streamers & PR firms took a stand to shift a piece of the biz model that affects the economic futures of artists who are often tokenized / not included. These steps can work in any industry. https://t.co/IasZCtZIP2 ? shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) May 10, 2021

“Every step forward matters. So many people in front of / behind the camera, in studios / streaming and PR companies took sides to change a part of the business model that affects the economic future of artists who are often tokenized / not included. These steps can work in any industry. “

Thank you, @NBC, for taking the time to do this right. #ChangeIsGolden https://t.co/MPONIZN9F4 ? Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 10, 2021

“Thank you NBC for taking the time to get it right.”

One Title: GIRLS TRIP. They didn’t even watch it. That tells you everything. Golden Globes 2022 Canceled On NBC As HFPA Struggles To Reform To Hollywood’s Stipulations https://t.co/FjV5jz7WFX via @Deadline ? Malcolm D. Lee (@malcolmdlee) May 10, 2021

“A movie: ‘Girl Plan.’ They didn’t even see it, that says it all.”

The Golden Balls. https://t.co/xqi18uu7bA ? Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 10, 2021

“The golden balls”.

This HFPA thing is fascinating. I am curious as to why this is the thing that finally got Hollywood to enact meaningful consequences. ? roxane gay (@rgay) May 10, 2021

“This from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is fascinating. I’m curious to understand why this is what has finally pushed Hollywood to take significant action.”