Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to face 11 alleged rape accusations in Los Angeles



Harvey Weinstein must travel to Los Angeles, California to face 11 alleged rape complaints.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The producer Harvey weinstein you might have to forcibly travel to The Angels to answer before the Californian courts of a series of crimes of a sexual nature who were charged a few weeks ago within the state judicial system. It is a series of charges predictably similar to those that have led him to serve a sentence of 23 years behind bars in a prison in New YorkAlthough for the moment the grand jury that has summoned him to give a statement has preferred to reserve the specific details of the accusations.

According to the news channel Fox News, the Californian process would involve the investigation of eleven alleged cases of rape and other sexual abuse, allegedly committed between 2004 and 2013. In order to delay the holding of the first hearings and better prepare the defense, the legal team of the once considered ‘king midas’ of the Hollywood He would have already asked for a postponement, alluding to Weinstein’s delicate state of health and, of course, to the risks derived from the current pandemic of coronavirus.

The alleged crimes attributed to him will be revealed in their entirety this Monday, April 12, and curiously during the session in which the businessman’s lawyers will try to convince the magistrate about the appropriateness of postponing the trip of Weinstein to The Angels. However, Gloria Allred, lawyer for two of the five people who claim to have been victims of the producer in the context of the investigated events, has made it clear that her clients are directly opposed to this proposal: “It seems that Mr. Weinstein does not want to be taken to Los Angeles to answer for his actions, but we believe that justice delayed is justice denied”, has pointed out. We will have to wait and see what the authorities of California about this delay in the trip of Weinstein.

Keep reading:

Adamari López had cellulite in the middle of her legs

Bodyguard and personal friend of Tekashi 6ix9ine dies

Kourtney Kardashian posts a bra photo from 20 years ago!

“He killed a waiter or taxi driver and chased Silvia Pinal by shooting her,” Maxine Woodside’s strong confession about Enrique Guzmán

Lying on the floor, they help Carolina Sandoval to put on her girdle and she says that ‘she is giving birth’

Dressed in white, Carolina Sandoval ‘got married’ on the beach and walked to the ‘altar’ again

Prince Harry travels without Meghan Markle to the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip