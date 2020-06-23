Los Angeles, USA

Hollywood producer David Guillod, with credits on the recent Netflix premiere « Extraction », He will be tried on 11 counts of sex crimes that include assault and rape of three different women.

According to an investigation by the Santa Barbara County prosecutor’s office – north of Los Angeles (USA) -, Guillod could be guilty of up to eleven charges, including kidnapping, felony, sexual abuse, rape and rape of a drugged victim without their consent.

The Los Angeles Times reported on Monday that the crimes allegedly occurred on three occasions, against three different women, in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

« Ted » (2012) actress Jessica Barth accused the producer of drugging her at a dinner party in 2012 and then sexually assaulting her.

According to his testimony, he took the incident to the Los Angeles police but received threats from Guillod’s team, who resigned from a management position at the Primal Wave Entertainment company.

For its part, the complaint regarding 2014 was filed by an employee of a representation agency that claims that she was raped during a trip and was subsequently offered a payment of $ 60,000 and a confidentiality agreement before leaving the company.

The third lawsuit comes from another woman in Santa Barbara, added the Los Angeles Times.

For their part, the producer’s team of lawyers denied the allegations in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter.

« The unification of cases filed through the Santa Barbara prosecutor’s office strikes us as suspicious. An overwhelming amount of evidence has been gathered in the course of this investigation that disputes these charges, » said attorney Philip Cohen.

In addition to the action film « Extraction », where he worked as an executive producer, Guillod held the same position in « Atomic Blonde » (2017), « The Intruder » (2019) and « April Flowers » (2017).