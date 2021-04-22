Hollywood loves “remakes.” Now it’s time for the Oscars

By Jill Serjeant

LOS ANGELES, Apr 22 (Reuters) – The biggest suspense at Sunday’s Oscars may not be who wins the top awards – or even whether Netflix finally gets the coveted Best Picture accolade – but how the biggest night of the season. film industry reinvents itself after a tumultuous year.

Forced to rethink the ceremony due to the pandemic, and with a list of diverse films, mostly smaller, the organizers promise a show unlike anything seen in the 93-year history of the Academy Awards.

First presented at a working train station in downtown Los Angeles, albeit in an imposing Art Deco building, the Oscar producers have been vague about the details of the limited face-to-face ceremony, which will air on the television channel. ABC.

But they say the tone will be upbeat and the show will be like a love letter to the battered movie industry, after a year of theater closures and delays in the release of dozens of potential blockbusters.

“We are here to defend the importance of film,” said Stacey Sher, one of the three Oscar producers.

“Mank,” the Netflix Inc drama about 1930s Hollywood, leads the nominations in 10 categories, including Best Picture, in a list that includes the 1960s court saga “The Trial of the Chicago 7 “, also from Netflix.

The other nominees are the recession drama “Nomadland,” the revenge story “Promising Young Woman,” the story about an immigrant family “Minari,” the civil rights film, “Judas and the Black Messiah,” the film. about insanity “The Father” and “Sound of Metal” about a deaf drummer.

The winners are chosen by the 9,000 members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Read more

“This year, these films are not very well known, but, interestingly, they are more accessible than ever since they are all on streaming platforms. However, there are many depressing themes (and) many are smaller, slower films,” he said Pete Hammond, film critic at Deadline Hollywood.

Sunday’s television viewership is expected to drop sharply, in line with other slashed award shows during the pandemic. Those largely virtual shows saw viewers drop by as much as 60%.

YEAR OF DIVERSITY

Even with a small red carpet event on Sunday, organizers are challenged to find the right balance between escapism and the pain inflicted by the coronavirus.

“The reason we see these huge and inordinate themes is because of the promise of the electricity of a live event, that everyone is in the same room and those last vestiges of spontaneity and clamor,” said Aliso Willmore, film critic in New York magazine.

While Netflix garnered 35 nominations, awards analysts say it could once again run out of the top prize, for Best Picture.

“Nomadland,” Searchlight Picoteros’ film about the American RV community, has received most of the major awards leading up to the Oscars.

“‘Nomadland’ feels like a film that offers landscapes of great beauty and a cinematic language reminiscent of westerns, while at the same time it is based on urgent ideas about the lack of a social safety net, work, aging and fragmentation of the social fabric, “Willmore said.

Hollywood’s push for diversity in the past five years could pay off.

Best Director nominees for the first time include two women: Chuleo Zhao for “Nomadland” and Emerja Fennell for “Promising Young Woman,” who are among a record 76 women nominated for an Oscar this year.

Nine of the 20 nominees for acting, including favorites Chadwick Boseman, Daniel Kaluuya and You Yuh-jung, are black people.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; edited in Spanish by Lucila Sigal)