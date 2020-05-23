It seemed that his romances were proof of everything, but it did not turn out that way. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith, Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel

The love between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green seemed to be proof of any problem and that is that during his more than 16 years of relationship (Including her decade as husband and wife) overcame some temporary breaks, divorce attempts, the actress’ rise to fame, and Austin’s lack of work, but in the end the drawbacks around her were stronger.

Brian Austin Green confirmed the news this week: He and Megan (a sex symbol of the past decade) are no longer a couple.

Through his radio program, the former Beverly Hills 90210 explained that at the end of last year the actress asked for a divorce, which resulted in her final breakup (at least until now).

And is that the actor had no choice but to talk about his sentimental status after Megan was captured with the musician Machine Gun Kelly, whom he met in Puerto Rico on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, last year.

“She told me: ‘I realized when I was out of the country, working alone, that I felt more like myself and I liked that experience more. I think it may be something worth trying. ’ I was surprised, and was upset about it. But I can’t get mad at her for feeling that way. We talked and decided to separate, “he confessed.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin met in 2004 in a television series (Shutterstock)

The actor said that at the moment Megan and the rapper were just friends, but Fox’s appearance in a suggestive video of the musician seemed to confirm the romance.

It is not, however, the first separation of Megan and Brian.

Their love story began in 2004, when they met on the Hope & Faith series. She was 18 and he was 30. Although Brian was concerned about the age difference, something Megan never cared about.

“I didn’t know it was 90210, but I liked it. Everyone was around the monitor watching a scene and Brian accidentally touched my leg. I remember literally feeling electricity fromI go in and out of myself in every direction. It was like magic, ”the actress recalled years later.

Just two years later they got engaged and in 2009, when Megan was already succeeding in Transformers and it was said that she had an affair with Shia LaBeouf, the couple decided to cancel their wedding plans.

In 2009 they canceled their engagement (Shutterstock)

And Megan was just 23 years old. But in 2010 they met again, they resumed the engagement and in June of that year they had a secret wedding in Hawaii.

In 2012 they received their first child and in 2014 they became parents again. So far the fairy tale, because in August 2015 it became known that Megan had filed for divorce for “irreconcilable differences.”

The story took a turn when the following month Green responded to the petition for divorce requesting a pension, since he had a condition that prevented him from working.

The couple did not stop surprising, because In April 2016, Megan walked the red carpet wearing her new pregnancy. She would have another child with Green.

In 2016 Megan had already filed for divorce (Shutterstock)

It seemed that everything was again love between the two, because even in April 2019 Megan asked that her petition for divorce three years earlier be rejected.

However, the romance did not survive any longer and the end of 2019 said goodbye.

“Marriage is hard, it is work. When you get to the point that you have children and you’ve been married for a while, it’s something from day to day, ”Brian Austin said a few years ago.

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas

Of course, in a world like Hollywood, where love is always in the air, the breaks are also constant, regardless of how long a couple has been together, as happened with the Spanish interpreter and Melanie.

Was the June 7, 2014 when they released the news that shocked their fans. “In a thoughtful and consensual way, we have decided to end our almost twenty years of marriage in a loving and friendly way, honoring and respecting others, our family and friends, and the precious time we have spent together, ”they said in a statement.

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas married in 1996 (Shutterstock)

They met on the set of the movie Two Much, in 1995 and the following year they were already husband and wife.

“I fell in love with Antonio right away. It was a crush ”Melanie recalled of the actor.

And in truth the chemistry between them was undeniable. His public appearances used to be topped off by movie kisses and knowing looks. She even tattooed a heart with Antonio’s name on her shoulder.

Her public appearances included movie-like kisses (Shutterstock)

But, as Banderas himself confessed in 2011, Melanie’s addictions caused problems in their relationship. During their romance He went through rehab clinics three times.

“He had an addiction to pills, but that was three years agoBanderas said of the addictions in the actress that brought them ups and downs.

“Antonio was as supportive as he can be, but if you are not an alcoholic or a drug addict, and you realize that your wife is ill, it is difficult to tackle. It was very strange for him. The addiction is mine, not yoursMelanie told AARP The Magazine.

Love and his family nucleus were key to get Griffith out of his new stage of addiction.

Melanie’s addictions brought problems to her marriage, but that was not the cause of her breakup (Shutterstock)

Dakota, the daughter she had with Don Johnson, and Stella del Carmen, her daughter with Banderas, realized that something was wrong with her mother and asked Antonio, on a work trip in London, to return home. And so he did.

It wasn’t Melanie’s addictions that ended this love story. “I think part of the reason my marriage to Antonio fell apart was because I was trapped; no one else is to blame. It’s just that I was personally stuck and I won’t let that happen again, I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want, “Griffith said years after the breakup.

Monica Bellucci and Vincent Cassel

The Italian star and the French actor met in 1996 in the filming of the movie “The Apartment”. So neither of them was an international figure.

They were married in 1999 and for years they held together amid Monica’s growing fame and the consolidation of Cassel’s career.

Monica Bellucci and Vicent Cassel were together 17 years (.)

In September 2004 their first daughter, Deva, was born, and in 2010 Leonie, the couple’s second daughter, was born.

Only three years later, on August 26, 2013, Cassel and Monica confirmed their breakup after 14 years of marriage and 17 of relationship.

They met in 1996 and married in 1999 (Shutterstock)

The news caused surprise because no problems were known between the couple and in fact, a year earlier, Monica gave an interview to Vanity Fair about what she believed to be the key to a stable marriage. “Vincent and I live a life completely independent of each other. We are not together all the time: his friends are his and mine is another matter. That is our secret. “

The actors never discussed the causes of the breakup, but another interview Bellucci gave to La Repubblica seemed to reveal a bit of his feelings about the marriage.

They confirmed their separation in 2013 (Shutterstock)

“I believe in love, but not in fidelity. It is what interests me, love. Otherwise I prefer not to know. I need to know that the person I love is going to be there if I need it. I believe, then, in the fidelity of the heart. About the body I have more doubts. A betrayal of the flesh is less serious. Unfortunately, there is no law that keeps two people together or a contract that forces them to follow. I wish it existed. We would respect it and we would all know what we are dealing with. Instead, we don’t know anything. And I also keep going day after day. This is how a couple relationship works. How long is it impossible to know? ”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

They stayed together after the media scandal with which he began his romance. Brad was still married to Jennifer Aniston when he seemed already very much in love with Angelina.

Perhaps many, seeking some justice for Aniston, predicted that Pitt and Angelina’s romance would not last long. But they were wrong.

Brad and Jolie stayed together for more than a decade where there was no lack of rumors and speculation around them.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie started their romance in 2005 and split in 2016 (REUTERS)

Together they formed a large family with three adoptive children and three biological children. They traveled the world and continued their careers in the cinema, and in the case of Angelina, with her work on behalf of the world’s refugees.

Pitt was next to Angelina when the actress decided to remove her breasts and ovaries in fear of developing cancer.

After almost a decade together they decided to get married and they did it in their spectacular chateau in France in August 2014. Her children decorated Angelina’s wedding dress and everything seemed like happiness.

“I have the most beautiful woman in the world. She is the idol of more than half of men and women on Earth and I was allowed to sleep next to her and hug her, ”said a lover Brad Pitt about Angelina.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in “Mr and Mrs Smith”, the movie they fell in love with (Shutterstock)

But history would change just two years later. In September 2016 it became known that the couple was separated.

It wasn’t the scandal of the way their romance came about that would separate them, it was Brad Pitt’s addiction to alcohol.

In a September 2019 interview with The New York Times, Pitt acknowledged that his alcohol addiction put an end to their 12-year relationship and that was the reason for the notorious incident with his son aboard a jet.

Brad’s addiction to alcohol ended up affecting his marriage (.)

“I had taken things as far as I could, so I removed my drinking privileges,” he said.

After Jolie filed for divorce, Brad spent a year and a half attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

“He had all these men open and honest in a way that he had never heard. It was a safe space where there was little judgment and, therefore, little judgment of yourself ”, he detailed.

