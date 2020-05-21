Warning: this text contains spoilers.

Success in visualization and criticism, Hollywood takes a behind-the-scenes look at the host city of American cinema in the 1940s. The script revolves around a film about a frustrated actress who throws herself from the top of the iconic Hollywood sign on Mount Lee, where every tourist who goes to Los Angeles takes a photo. However, social issues linked to the studios almost leave the seventh art in the background.

Screenwriter Archie (Jeremy Pope) publicly kisses Rock Hudson (Jake Picking), a character inspired by the legendary eponymous heartthrob who hid homosexuality from the public until he died of AIDS in 1985

Homosexuality is the thread that sews the plots of the main characters, even those who are heterosexual. At the beginning of the series, the screenwriter for the feature film, black and gay, makes a living at a gas station where gas station attendants provide sexual services to men and women. There is also the married handsome guy who dreams of becoming a heartthrob on the big screen.

It is in this environment that the screenwriter meets a budding actor who desperately tries to disguise his sexuality and who will be used as an object of pleasure by a tyrannical talent discoverer. In the end, these and other characters will be united against homophobia, racial discrimination and machismo – three institutionalized maladies in Hollywood of the golden age and still immanent in today’s world.

In that busy place where customers and hustlers pass by, the password to request a sexual program is “I want to go to Dreamland”, that is, “I want to go to the Land of Dreams”. It is understood as a dream not only the carnal pleasure from the shamelessness, but also the momentary freedom to be what one is, to do what one likes, to live above castrating conventions. Aspects familiar to any homosexual from 1940 or 2020. If Netflix needed to rename the Hollywood series, it could call it Gayland.

The series by gay producer Ryan Murphy, the same as that of Glee and American Horror Story, hits especially well by highlighting the internalized homophobia of a lonely fifties that remains in the closet. Before his eyes, the fearlessness of young gay men, determined to face the conservatism of society, makes him rethink his own life and allow himself the love that was hitherto forbidden.

There is, of course, excessive fantasy, typical of the American way of making films to please as many people as possible. The sugary outcome of almost all the characters is far from the reality of those who are, anonymously or in militancy, of the LGBTQI + community. Even so, it is still an encouragement in sad times of physical distance due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus and multiple uncertainties regarding the individual, collective and arts future.

