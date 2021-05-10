Hollywood Foreign Press Association Faces Boycott of Netflix and All of Hollywood

After being accused of monopoly, of being racist and of functioning like a real mafia in a scandal revealed not three months ago, the board of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), those in charge of delivering the Golden Globes each year , signed on Thursday, May 6, an agreement to incorporate a new CEO, a director of diversity, equity and inclusion and other administrative executives, as well as to find a company that helps establish a hotline to report violations of conduct. The goal is to increase membership and thus foster plurality, a “commitment to change” as described by its president, Ali Sar, adding that “let’s move forward to make our organization more inclusive and diverse.” Seventy-five of its 86 members agreed.

However, and although the intention seems good, for Netflix it is clearly an insufficient effort and its CEO, Ted Sarandos, announced through a letter sent to the HFPA, that lthe platform “stops any activity with the organization until more significant changes are made. […] We do not believe that these proposed new policies, particularly around the size and speed of membership growth, address the HFPA’s systemic diversity and inclusion challenges, or the lack of clear standards on how its members should operate. ” year Netflix dominated the nominations at the Golden Globes with 42 total nominations thanks to ‘The Crown’, ‘Lady’s Gambit’ or ‘The mother of the blues’, and took triple the prizes of any other distributor.

Also GLAAD, the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, through its president, Sarah Kate Ellis, has ruled that “The HFPA reforms do not go far enough to ensure that the organization is a place where communities historically marginalized, including the LGBTQ community, feel welcome; especially not in time for a significant change to take place before the 2022 awards season. There is a lack of transparency and accountability that has yet to be addressed. “They, too, will abstain for now from any events organized by the HFPA.

The Association’s own response to the boycott came on Friday afternoon, May 7, appealing directly to Netflix: “We listen to your concerns about the changes our association needs to make and we want to assure you that we are working diligently on all of them. We would love to meet with you and your team to review the specific actions that are already in process. An open dialogue would help ensure that we are addressing these concerns as quickly as possible. “ Ali Sar wrote before going on to question several of the claims in Sarandos’ letter about the state of the organization and its reforms.

The experience of Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson

Mark Ruffalo and Scarlett Johansson also do not believe that these measures are sufficient and both have expressed their rejection of both the HFPA and the Golden Globes. Just hours after Sarandos’ statement, Ruffalo sent his own condemnation to the media, assuring that ” could not be proud “of the award he won in 2021 for his work on ‘The Undeniable Truth’:” It is disheartening to see that the HFPA, which has gained prestige and benefited generously from its collaboration with filmmakers and actors, it resists the change that is asked of them by many of the groups that have been deprived of their rights due to their culture of secrecy and exclusion “Ruffalo told Deadline, “Now is the time to step up and correct past mistakes. Honestly, as a recent Golden Globe winner, I cannot be proud or happy to have received this award. […] Ultimately, it is the public and our own sense of decency that we serve with these changes. “

On the other hand, her partner in ‘The Avengers’, has joined the outcry against the HFPA, also calling them sexist: “As an actress who has to promote a movie, one is expected to participate in the awards season by attending conferences press releases and ceremonies, “says Johansson in his statement,” In the past, this often meant facing sexist questions and comments from certain HFPA members bordering on sexual harassment. It is the exact reason that I, for many years, I refused to participate in their conventions. The HFPA is an organization that was legitimized by people like Harvey Weinstein to gain momentum from the Academy’s recognition, and the industry followed suit. Unless much-needed fundamental reform is made within the organization, I think it is time for us to step back and focus on the importance and strength of unity within our unions and the industry as a whole. “

Other voices that have taken a stand against the HFPA this week have been Ava DuVernay, Ellen Pompeo, Kerry Washington, JJ.J. Abrams, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jennifer Aniston, Damon Lindelof, Shonda Rhimes, the Directors Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists.