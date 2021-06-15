Hollywood fires Lisa Banes, was run over in New York | Instagram

The actress, Lisa Banes, would never imagine that their lives would end with an unfortunate meeting in New York, the histrionic lost her life at 65 after being run over by a skateboard scooter.

After spending 10 days in hospital, the health of the film and television actress, Lisa banes, It was reported serious, so as it transpired last Tuesday night, the artist lost her life at the age of 65, after being run over by a skateboard on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

So far it turned out that the driver is still at large, according to the New York Post, the fatal incident occurred on June 4 and meant a cruel turn for the life of the actress of “Gone girl“and” Cocktail “who they say, was delighted to return to NYC in late adulthood to see friends and colleagues.

She loves, loves New York, commented a person very close to Lisa, Cynthia Crossen. “She’s a girl from Los Angeles, but she spent so many happy years here.

On June 14, a New York police spokesman reported that no arrests have been made in relation to this case, the person responsible was last seen going north on Amsterdam Avenue, but no images of the suspect have been released. , it transcended.

The same afternoon of that Friday, the New York Police received an emergency call at 6:30 p.m. to report a collision, a vehicle would have run over a person in the western part of Manthattan, near the popular Lincoln Center culture center. .

Upon arrival, the agents observed a 65-year-old woman who was lying on the road with a severe contusion on her head, the police confirmed, who said it was Banes who was taken to the hospital in a “very serious” condition. .

According to the description of the events, on the night of Friday June 4, the Ohio native and Los Angeles resident was in the crosswalk and had the right to cross at West 64th St and Amsterdam Avenue.

It was around 7:30 p.m. when the interpreter was about to join his wife, Kathryn Kranhold, a former Wall Street Journal writer and a contributing reporter for the Center for Public Integrity, for dinner on the Upper West Side, at which point a individual ran a red light.

The nominee with awards such as the “Drama Desk” and winner of the “Theater World”, remained at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital, after presenting a severe head injury from which she could not recover.

We are heartbroken by Lisa’s tragic and heartless loss. She was a woman of great spirit, kindness and generosity dedicated to her work, whether on stage or in front of a camera and even more so to her wife, family and friends. We were lucky to have her in our lives, her manager David Williams said, according to NBC.

Lisa Banes, who had a prolific career that included tapes with Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck in “Lost”, felt very keen to return to New York after the pandemic, unfortunately a tourist visit turned into a complete tragedy.

With roles in film, television and theater, In 1981 she played Alison Porter in “Don’t Look Back in Anger” for which she received a nomination for best actress at the Drama Desk Award for her role in “Isn´t it Romantic. ? in 1984.

On Broadway he appeared in Neil Simon’s “Rumors” in 1988 in the musical “High Society” and in Noel Coward’s “Present Laughter” in 2010.

Also, series such as “The King of Queens”, “Six Feet Under”, “Royal Pains”, “Madam Secretary”, “Masters of Sex” and “NCIS” where he played central characters in films such as “Cocktail” (1988) shaped his trajectory.

Friends and colleagues deeply regretted his departure and gave emotional farewells via Twitter last Tuesday.