Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos, who participated in the conference, agreed that “taking security shortcuts” would have “terrible long-term effects” on the industry. The streaming giant has already resumed productions in countries such as Iceland, Sweden and South Korea. Sarandos noted that productions with smaller teams, such as documentaries, could reopen earlier, while films involving crowd shooting will require “a lot of security, a lot of logistics.” Director and producer Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) said the teams on set could be divided into smaller groups that operate at different times to reduce risks of contagion.

These days, a study published in the US press revealed disappointing results for the entertainment industry: according to its results, 70% of viewers today prefer to see a premiere at home rather than go to theaters, even if the price is the same and the containment measures for the coronavirus are reduced. According to the report of the firm specialized in shows and sporting events Performance Research, the majority of the public consulted will avoid attending large events for a long period, even when the authorities indicate that it is safe. The results of the survey, carried out on a thousand people and reproduced in Variety, also indicate that the fear of crowds is greater now than two months ago, when the World Health Organization declared the global pandemic by Covid-19.

The cinema is the show most affected by the feeling of insecurity, since 70% of consumers say they would see the premiere of a movie at home compared to 13% who would go to the projection rooms and 17% undecided.

Likewise, 39% consider that they will attend fewer concerts in closed rooms; 36% will visit fewer theme parks; and 33% will go fewer times to theatrical or artistic shows.

The study does not leave good forecasts for the activity of Broadway either, since 51% assure that it will take months to return to a theater to see a musical, plus another 16% who believe that they “will never do it”, compared to 33% who plan to do it in the coming weeks or right now. “

