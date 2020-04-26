Hoollywood is much more than the fascinating stars that dazzle the world. From that neighborhood in California, dreams, adventures and the lives for which others sigh through screens all over the planet are built. An entertainment giant that the coronavirus has knocked down and that now wants to get up to become a mainstay of the economy (generates $ 17.2 billion in exports alone, according to the Motion Picture Association of America) and the mirror that animates a world that seeks to awaken from a collective and confined nightmare.

Last week, the Governor of California, Gavin newsom, revealed a state plan of how the reopening would be once the restrictions are lifted. Much of your state’s economy depends on the world of entertainment, which, with productions on hold, has suffered a month of layoffs, cut wages, bankruptcies, and discussions between executives and producers looking for a solution. There are still weeks, maybe months, for the cameras to start recording – the most positive predictions point to May 15, others go to July and the pessimistic ones to September – but the only thing that is clear is that the producers do not want to risk being denounced for unprotecting their teams. «Insurances refuse to cover Covid-19 and that may force the closure of productions because authorities are waiting for a second wave of this virus.“Explains a local producer to ABC. Given that no one in Hollywood is currently employed, workers will be forced to sign documents to limit the studio’s liability to new outbreaks.

Everything is going to change

This paralysis is not new. A similar production shutdown was already experienced during the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918. Hollywood reopened and returned to normal a year later. But it was a sector in diapers while today it generates 2.6 million jobs and it spends only 177,000 million dollars on salaries through 93,000 companies. When everything rolls again, nothing will be as it was. Not in front of or behind the cameras. Not even in the public. In 2019, only in the US and Canada (known as the ‘home market’ there) sold tickets for value of 11.320 million dollars and 908 films were released. So far in 2019, only 1,789 million have been raised and 247 titles released. The numbers for the third and fourth quarters, the era of the most powerful releases, will fade into red. Losses that, according to analysts, will not be the same for everyone. An executive of one of the great «majors» consulted by the specialized media «Deadline» assures that, before the end of 2020, We will see a movie approaching $ 100 million in revenue on its first weekend.. Of course, it will do so at the expense of the others.

Those big productions will need more screens to make up for the seats lost due to social distancing measures, which will cause the rest of the small and medium-sized films to run out of room on the billboards. An example: “Specter”, the previous James Bond film, premiered in 2015 on 3,929 screens in the US In how many would I have to do it next November 12 «No time to die»(The last one with Daniel Craig as 007) to match the 70 million he raised just on his first” Specter “weekend? Multiplying the number of rooms would be de facto the death of small and medium-sized distributors, as another analyst, Michael Nathanson, points out in a catastrophic report titled «Say Goodbye to Hollywood». A phenomenon that could be replicated in Spain, where small and medium-sized distribution companies already have a difficult time opening on the few screens that Hollywood cinema leaves.

Ana de Armas in No Time to Die, the new James Bond movie

Sit in an armchair

A year ago, on April 26, “Avengers: Endgame” was released worldwide, the highest grossing film in history with $ 2,797 million raised. That means that throughout the month of May, millions of people around the world filled the rooms. Today that sounds like science fiction. Exhibitors no longer think about breaking records but about restoring public confidence when they reopen. «You can’t lure people into theaters by making them look like a hospital“Regretted in the magazine” Deadline “a representative of one of the big US chains.

Although the conditions to re-occupy an armchair are still unknown, it is possible to venture that there will be more costs (gloves, gels, extra cleaning …) and less income. Not only because it is prohibited to sell all the tickets so that the social distance is respected, but also because the sale of popcorn and other products will be lost. An essential source for the subsistence of a type of business with few margins, where the companies that operate food stores in cinemas pay between $ 5,000 and $ 20,000 per grant, depending on the type of multiplex. An essential income to balance the annual balances.

Roll in the distance

The gasoline that makes the wheel never stop turning are the tickets sold, but in order for them to be sold you must first roll. So right now the priority of the California authorities is to restart filming as soon as possible. Despite the filming being areas with a high density of people, they will try to minimize risks. While contagion cases in Los Angeles stabilizeIn Hollywood, a team of experts has been created to try to generate a detailed plan of each possible scenario, arguing every obstacle they may encounter.

There will be no way to guarantee completely safe shooting, but all the team members of each series or film must be evaluated by means of a test before returning to work. Rapid tests will be used daily on each shoot. In addition, producers are expected to employ, when available, antibody tests that detect the immunity of every person who has had the virus.

There will be a health questionnaire, temperature control and hygiene training, and health professionals will travel to check for fever or symptoms, and those who display them will be quarantined. This process is expected to add up to an hour and a half to each person’s work entry and legal problems for privacy, but everyone is expected to undergo this scrutiny before being given masks and gloves to work on a shoot. Reports say that, most likely, the number of employees is going to be minimized.

No kisses on screen

There will be an additional level of protection around the actors, whose health is crucial to keep production going. They are irreplaceable and obviously cannot be in front of the camera with masks. To keep them safe, staff who come into contact with them will need to be wearing masks and gloves. In addition, offices and bathrooms will no longer have knobs, they will be folding doors. No phone sharing will be allowed and a team will be hired to disinfect cameras and lights every day. There is talk of productions that will rent entire hotels to create safe areas where those who work on the same set or set can congregate during filming.

The hope is that the tests will allow the actors to get involved in intimate scenes, but the crowd scenes will be done on the computer, digitally recreated. That is, goodbye to the extras and who knows if to the kisses between the actors. Recording in remote places is going to be difficult, if the stars refuse to fly. It will be necessary to rethink everything related to a production, from the location itself to makeup. Even the scripts. Since social distancing is expected to be part of our lives for months and even years, screenwriters and studios wonder how audiences will accept seeing characters on screen hugging or dining in crowded restaurant.

