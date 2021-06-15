Hollywood actress came to New York for a walk and was killed by a scooter

Lisa Banes, whose career includes films with Tom Cruise and Ben Affleck, He really wanted to return to New York after the pandemic, but his tourist visit turned into a deadly tragedy, after he was hit by a scooter on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

After spending 10 days seriously hospitalized, the film, TV and theater actress He died last night at 65 and the aggressor is still at large, The New York Post reported.

The terrible accident on June 4 was a cruel twist for Banes, who was delighted to finally return to NYC in late May, to see friends and colleagues. “She loves, loves, loves New York,” her close friend Cynthia Crossen said after the accident. “She’s a girl from Los Angeles, but she spent so many happy years here.”

A NYPD spokesperson confirmed last night that no arrests have been made in the case. The scooter rider was last seen heading north on Amsterdam Avenue, but No images of the suspect have been released.

On Friday night, June 4, the Ohio native and Los Angeles resident actress I was in the crosswalk and had the right to cross on West 64th St and Amsterdam Avenue around 7:30 pm, but was hit by a hit-and-run scooter rider. The veteran actress was immediately hospitalized with severe head injury, and it was always under reserved prognosis.

Banes was one more victim of the road chaos that is being experienced in the city after the pandemic, with drivers of cars, motorcycles and bicycles violating the rules. In fact, that same night of June 4, two minors were also seriously injured when they were run over in Queens and one of them, a 16-year-old Hispanic teenager, also passed away days later.

With fewer cars on the asphalt during the pandemic, the streets of NYC became a terrain of speeding and recklessness, according to statistics from a recent report by the Manhattan Institute.

In addition, Extended outdoor restaurants in the name of social distancing they have generated more improvisation in the already narrow spaces shared with pedestrians, riders, garbage bags and vehicles.

But cars are not the only threat: actress Banes was hit by a scooter. Also since the pandemic there are more riders – delivery men and walkers – in the streets, and not all of them are legal. The rental and purchase of motorcycles and bicycles has been experiencing a boom in the city for some time, and many of its users disrespect the traffic lights and the direction of the roads and, in addition, have taken the sidewalks, threatening pedestrians even more.

Actress Lisa Banes dies after getting struck by hit-and-run scooter driver https://t.co/pxeM83Cha4 pic.twitter.com/fashFJuQTI – New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2021