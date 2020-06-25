An open letter signed by more than 300 African-American artists and executives called on major Hollywood studios to cease projects that « glorify » police violence and corruption. Viola Davis, Michael B. Jordan, Janelle Monae, Billy Porter, Issa Rae, Idris Elba and Chadwick Boseman are several of the celebrities who have signed the missive written by the actor Kendrick Sampson and Tessa Thompson in collaboration with the « Black Lives Matter » movement.

« Hollywood has a privilege as a creative industry to imagine and create. We have a significant influence on culture and politics. We have the ability to use that influence to imagine and create a better world, » the text begins. « The way that Hollywood and the mainstream media have contributed to the criminalization of blacks, the misrepresentation of the legal system and the glorification of corruption and police violence has had serious consequences, » denounces the letter.

According to the signatories, productions that « glorify » certain police behaviors and that feature stereotypical representations of the African American community have promoted certain stigmas and « contributed to the murders of black people » at the hands of police officers.

« We must end the exaltation of officers and agents who are brutal and act outlaw as heroes, » the letter advocates.