Female Bantamweight Veterans of the UFC Holly Holm Y Rachel Pennington will rematch this Saturday, January 18, 2020 in UFC 246 from inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Would it be a mistake to spend the entire introduction whining about what co-main event is this? UFC 246 It is the return of Conor McGregor, probably one of the most important events of the year, and this is our main event. The random UFC Fight Nights that air at 2 a.m. ET and take place in cities without airports have better main events. In any case, Holm He has lost five of his last seven bouts, the most recent a title shot against Amanda Nunes. In the meantime, Pennington He managed to return to the win column with a solid return to form performance (although it was still a split decision) last time, recovering from a couple of losses.

Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for every woman:

Holly Holm

Record: 12-5

Key wins: Ronda Rousey (UFC 193), Raquel Pennington (UFC 184), Megan Anderson (UFC 225), Marion Reneau (UFC Fight Night 71)

Key losses: Amanda Nunes (UFC 239), Cris Cyborg (UFC 219), Germaine de Randamie (UFC 208), Miesha Tate (UFC 196), Valentina Shevchenko (UFC on FOX 20)

The key to victory: Holly Holm He brings with him a background as one of the most decorated boxers in the sport, but the truth is that he does not box as much. He admitted to Rousey with some murderous lefts, I admit it, but otherwise, the vast majority of Holm It has been done with kicks.

Fortunately, that worked against Pennington the first time, and they’re both pretty much the same as ever. Pennington She is a tough woman with solid boxing, wrestling, and conditioning. However, she is not an amazing athlete, and in the first match, she had a hard time closing the distance against the feet of the fleet of Holm and get very close.

If it’s not broken …

Perhaps the only change needed would be an additional focus on low kicks. Pennington she hits like a boxer and doesn’t like to be kicked in the leg, so a special cut on the thigh would probably help Holm to walk away.

Rachel Pennington

Record: 10-7

Key wins: Miesha Tate (UFC 205), Irene Aldana (UFC on ESPN 4), Jessica Andrade (UFC 189), Bethe Correira (UFC on FOX 19)

Key losses: Amanda Nunes (UFC 224), Germaine de Randamie (UFC Fight Night 139), Holly Holm (UFC 184), Cat Zingano (Invicta FC 3), Jessica Andrade (UFC 171)

The key to victory: Despite my complaints, I really like it Pennington as a fighter. Despite limited athletic gifts, he makes the most of his skills, and as a result, has won big wins. As mentioned earlier, Pennington She is primarily a boxer who excels in pocket and clinch.

The key to victory here is to really let your hands fly. When facing a technically superior striker, like Germaine de Randamie, Pennington He has a very bad habit of trying to technically fight with the most decorated kickboxer. When that doesn’t work, she stops trying to attack and goes down on the clinch.

It was not a recipe for success.

Instead, Pennington you need to worry less about precision and more about hitting Holm in the mouth. Push forward, throw in combination, mix in a takedown attempt – the bottom line here is that being aggressive and turning it into an ugly fight will benefit Pennington.

Holly Holm vs Raquel Pennington LIVE

¡Holm You have a shot at the title either way!

I’m kidding. Given how quickly Amanda Nunes was able to defend her belt against HolmIt seems unlikely that we will see a rematch without at least a few consecutive wins for “The Preacher’s Daughter.” Of course, if Nunes lost any of his titles at some point, Holm it’s back in the mix.

The situation is similar for Pennington. Frankly, Nunes hit her so bad it was really awkward to see her. No one is pushing for a rematch to say the least. Until “Leona” is no longer the bantamweight queen, Pennington You’re probably stuck as a high-ranking contender who can’t win a title shot.

There is only one way to change that: earn a lot!

