Holly Holm says she’s interested in a rematch with Miesha Tate

In a recent interview, Holly Holm stated that she would be willing to fight Miesha Tate again, if it brings her closer to a starting shot.

Holm (14-5) faced Tate (18-7) in March 2016 at UFC 196. Holly was the owner of the women’s bantamweight belt at the time, after defeating Ronda Rousey in a historic fight.

His first defense was a couple of months later against Miesha Tate. Holm had dominated much of the action and was on his way to retaining the title by decision. However, she suffered her first loss when she was subdued in the last round. The belt would also be short-lived for Tate as he fell to Amanda Nunes on his first defense. Months later he would retire from MMA.

After a little over 4 years, Miesha announced her return to the UFC cage. Tate ensures that he returns to retrieve the crown. His return will be on July 17, where he will face Marion Reneau. Holly Holm admits that she would like to fight Tate again, but that her interest is on the belt.

“My plan is to compete for the belt, if that fight (with Miesha) is on the road for the belt, then absolutely. I have always liked to avenge my losses, so yes, I would like to. But I think sometimes, you get so obsessed with a fight that you no longer focus on what’s coming your way. ” Holm for ESPN +.

Holm has his full attention on a title shot. If the fight with Miesha guarantees him a starting shot, then he would. Besides, he would be happy to have a rematch and avenge his defeat.

“Whatever brings me to the belt, that’s my mission. It would be amazing if I can go and do it all. Avenge my defeat, and then go for the belt. “

