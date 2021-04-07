Holly Holm is interested in avenging her loss to Miesha Tate

Holm was present at a recent question and answer session for ESPN, where he expressed interest in a rematch with Tate (via MMANews):

“My plan is to compete for the belt, so if that fight is on the way (to the belt), then of course it is. I always like to avenge defeats no matter what, so yeah, I’d like to do it, but I think sometimes you can get so obsessed with a fight that you don’t focus on whatever is coming up.

“Whatever gets you on the belt, that’s my big goal and it would be great if I could do it all. Avenge my defeat, and then go for the belt ”.