Holly Holm at UFC 225

Holly Holm has good reason why she doesn’t want Amanda Nunes to withdraw from the sport of MMA.

Holm and Nunes they met last July at UFC 239 where Nunes knocked out “The Preachers Daughter” in the first round, to defend his bantamweight title. The champion then went on to defend her belt against Germaine de Randamie in December and defended her featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer in June..

Since his most recent victory, The UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion has expressed interest in moving away from the sport., which Holm hopes is not true. According to the former women’s bantamweight champion, think he’s close to a title shot and wants another shot at Nunes.

In an interview offered to MMA Junkie, Holm discussed the Nunes situation:

“She has been quite active and has been on a hot streak. Obviously she has beaten everyone. So, maybe she feels a little satisfiedSo maybe you don’t feel the need to move on. But then again, you have a little bit of time between fights and it’s like, “Oh no, I want to do it again,” so I don’t know. We will see what it really does ”

“I know she’s in a place where I don’t think anyone blames her for walking away. But I don’t think she really wants to get away. She might want to keep fighting. When you’re up, sometimes it’s hard to get away from it. Life is always happening for everyone outside the cage, which is why many people feel certain things in their life. Wherever she takes her way, more power for her. But I hope she’s still there so I can get a rematch with her. ”

Holly Holm won again when she defeated Raquel Pennington by decision at UFC 246. Now he is expected to headline a UFC event on August 1 against pinch contender Irene Aldana. The winner could very well win a title shot. So Holm hopes that Nunes will continue to fight and they can meet again soon.