Holly Holm hopes to have a rematch against Miesha Tate: “I want to avenge the loss”

With the return scheduled for July of Miesha Tate, who will fight on the 17th of that month against Marion Reneau, who spoke out was Holly Holm who admitted the desire to face her again, after “Cupcake” took away the title in 2016 in her first belt defense.

“My plan is to fight for the belt, and if this hypothetical fight with Tate leads me to that, then I sure want it to happen.”Holm noted on American ESPN, adding: “I always like to avenge defeats, whatever happens, so yes, I would like to do that. But I think that sometimes you can get so obsessed with a fight that you don’t focus on what comes your way.

Holly Holm was supposed to fight Juliana Peña on May 8, but was forced to leave the card due to health problems. Now recovered and training again, she wants a new opponent, one that brings her closer to the title.

“Whatever brings me to the belt, that’s my goal, and it would be amazing to keep going. Avenge my defeat with Miesha and fight for the belt », closed the blonde fighter.