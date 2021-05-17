Holland’s maxim: 50 years of bright colors and daring silhouettes

We remember her best looks in all the colors of the rainbow.

The Queen Holland Maxima with a look Red Passion shone with its own light at the grand opening of the new season of the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra in Amsterdam.

Maximum she was radiant in a summery outfit in the same shade when she attended a meeting to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the Dutch tourism industry. She paired an elegant blouse Orange with printed pants and sandals in brown.

Queen of the dutch with a powerful look in yellowor to celebrate the Prinsjesdag. It is the brainchild of Danish designer Claes Iversen.

Maximum this time he paid tribute to his mother-in-law wearing the suit green with feathers that the current Princess Beatrice wore in 1981 during an official visit to Belgium.

The Queen has shone with its own light with an elegant princess dress, from the Dutch designer Jan Taminiau. It is a design with a strapless neckline and a skirt with a lot of volume in shades bluish, with bright touches, which has been combined with a layer of transparent tulle.

Her first big party look was on the 25th wedding anniversary of the kings of Sweden. That wild silk dress purple with halter neck received the approval of the experts.

Maximum with a design by Jan Taminiau. The dress color board made of lace with stone embroidery and sequins.

Spectacular with a dress fuchsia by Oscar de la Renta midi, with long sleeves and a crew neck, the suit with flared skirt and fitted bodice, with black floral embroidery.

The Queen leather was encouraged. Soon he began to show that he would not hesitate to dare with garments that were not common among royals, such as this striking leather pantacourt Brown.

The queen of Holland has shown that a dress can be worn black of sequins at any age. It is a design by Nina Ricci, the beautiful and super sexy.

Costume White is the new basic of the most elegant wardrobe. Those bridal fashion inspired outfits are looks that never go out of style. The Queen of the Netherlands chose it for the traditional perch in the gardens of the Huis ten Bosch Palace.