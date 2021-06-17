Holland vs Austria: Schedule, where to watch and probable line-up of the Eurocopa match

Euro 2020 brings us this Thursday, an exciting duel between the Netherlands National Team and Austria, a duel belonging to day 2 of the group stage and you can see it live at 2 PM Central Mexico time on Sky Sports.

Both teams started with victory and this Thursday, June 17 at the Amsterdam Arena, a group C duel they share with Ukraine and Macedonia, they will seek to give a coup of authority.

Read also: Liga MX: Xolos de Tijuana and Tigres UANL negotiate exchange of Marcel Ruiz for Leo Fernández

The Netherlands defeated Ukraine 3-2, while Austria defeated Macedonia 3-1 on matchday 1 of the Euro.

Probable lineups

Holland: Stekelenburg; Dumfries, Timber, De Vrij, Blind, Van Aanholt; De Roon, Wijnaldum, F. De Jong; Depay, Weghorst

Austria: Bachmann; Lainer, Dragović, Hinteregger, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Laimer, X. Schlager, Alaba; Sabitzer; Kalajdzic