Holland vs Austria: Lineups of the Eurocopa match

Euro 2020 brings us this Thursday the match between the Netherlands and Austria, the match on matchday 2 of Group C and with both teams with 3 points in the bag, they will seek to add 3 again to take the lead of the group.

Thus, both De Boer and Foda will go out with their best men to seek victory in this match.

The Netherlands defeated Ukraine 3-2, while Austria defeated Macedonia 3-1 on matchday 1 of the Euro.

Probable lineups

Holland: Stekelenburg; De Ligt, Dumfries, De Vrij, Blind, Van Aanholt; De Roon, Wijnaldum F. De Jong; Depay and Weghorst.

Austria: Bachmann; Alaba, Dragović, Hinteregger, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Laimer, X. Schlager; Sabitzer; Baumgartner and Gregoritsch.