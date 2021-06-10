Holland, the unfinished work of Koeman

06/10/2021 at 6:30 AM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

In February 2018, Ronald Koeman was appointed coach of his country. He replaced Dick Advocaat, who resigned after failing to qualify the Netherlands for the World Cup in Russia. The Netherlands had not been to Euro 2016 either.

Koeman had been out of work for a few months, since he was fired as Everton’s coach in October of the previous year. The bench of the ‘oranje’ team was the tenth of his career as a coach, having gone through Vitesse, Ajax, Benfica, PSV, Valencia, AZ Alkmaar, Feyenoord, Southampton and Everton.

His challenge was enormous: he had to raise a team in crisis, in the midst of a generational change that had left the ‘oranje’ out of France 2016 and Russia 2018, after having been third in the World Cup in Brazil. 35 years after his international debut, Koeman made his debut on the bench of his national team. As would happen two years later at Barça, he came to the rescue.

Koeman made decisions very early: he stopped calling Wesley Sneijder, a record for caps with the Netherlands but already in the final stretch of his career. He bet unreservedly on Frenkie de Jong, who made his international debut under his orders, in a friendly against Peru in September 2018.

He also moved the organization chart of the federation: recommended the signing of Feyenoord CEO Eric Gudde and Heracles Sporting Director Nico-Jan Hoogma.

In his first matches (the calendar gave him five friendlies to start his journey as coach), the Dutch team was a roller coaster in terms of results, but also in terms of tactical drawing: defeat against the Netherlands, victory against Portugal, draws against Slovakia and Italy, games in which Koeman proved 5-4-1 and 3-5-2.

Right from the start, Koeman showed that there would be room for young people: in his first game he made their debut for Justin Kluivert (Patrick’s son), Guus Til and Wout Weghorst, which aims to start with Depay in Euro 2020.

Faith and trust

“Koeman knew how to transmit an atmosphere of trust and positivity & rdquor ;, he sums up Bart vliestra, journalist for the daily ‘Volkskrant’ and for the magazine ‘Santos’. “He knew how to communicate well with all the players, especially with the younger ones, and he adapted very well to the resources he had; that’s one of his great virtues as a coach & rdquor ;.

One of the most striking cases was that of Van Dijk: at that time he had just signed for Liverpool and the confidence that Koeman transmitted to him was key for the center-back to explode as one of the best in the world.

In the Nations League, The Netherlands faced a very complicated group, along with France and Germany, but ended up winning the group and qualifying for the final fouror: in the semifinals, Holland defeated England. In the final, played in Porto, they fell to Portugal. The ‘oranje’ team did not raise the new UEFA tournament, but it showed that it had returned to the international spotlight.

By then, Koeman had tweaked his system to play a more classic 4-3-3. The sides were varying (Blind and Dumfrie were the most common), in the centrals there were few doubts (De Ligt and Van Dijk) and through the center of the field passed De Jong, De Roon, Wijnaldum, Van de Beek or Strootman. Up front, one name was repeated in all Koeman’s lineups, Memphis Depay. Shortly before assuming the bench of the selection, Koeman met with Depay to try to incorporate him to Everton. When the English club had to give up the operation, Koeman regretted it at a press conference.

The call of the Barça, the past summer, interrupted the journey of Koeman like selector. He had signed with the federation of his country until the end of 2022, once the Tasting World Cup is overr, but it ran the exit clause. He had already achieved one of his great objectives, to return the Netherlands to a European Championship, which starts this Friday in Rome.

De Boer’s turn

The Dutch federation (KNVB) elected one of its assistants, Dwight Lodeweges, as interim, in charge of handing over the baton to Frank de Boer shortly thereafter. “We regret Ronald’s decision, but we respect it. In the period in which he has been national coach, he has achieved very good results, “explained Eric Gudde, one of the technical managers of the KNVB.

Now, Koeman tries to put out another type of fire in Barça while the Dutch team tries to go back to what it was. He does it hand in hand with another former Barça player, Frank de Boer, who will try to take advantage of Koeman’s legacy so that the ‘oranje’ team is once again among the best in the world.