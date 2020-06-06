The Royal Dutch Football Federation (KNVB for its Dutch acronym) proposed this Friday to the Government a schedule for the return of professional football that includes games with the stands full of fans from January 2021.

The KNVB wants to return from 1 September with closed-door meetings. In the next phase, on a date yet to be determined, duels with a “limited influx” of spectators would be allowed, while from January the stadiums could once again fill up with people, the most widely-read paid newspaper in the Netherlands published, “From Telegraaf”.

The federation’s management presented the plan to the Executive telematically and the Sports Minister, Martin van Rijn, valued the meeting positively through his verified Twitter account.

“The world of football depends largely on the income from tickets. Unfortunately that is not possible now, so we are looking at the KNVB plan for the future, “said the president.

The same calendar includes the return to training with physical contact from June 24 and a month after the first friendly matches. It would be the prelude to the beginning of the season, which by order of the Government cannot begin before September 1.

On the other hand, the federation asked the Executive for help of up to 150 million euros to guarantee the survival of the first and second division teams most affected by the pandemic.

That amount would cover part of the money that Dutch clubs have stopped entering due to the coronavirus crisis, some 400 million according to calculations by the federation.

“It is good that the KNVB indicates that they can largely solve the problems of professional football by themselves,” said the Minister of Sports.

The rest of the money would come from a pool of clubs that the next two seasons play in European competitions, although the percentages to share are yet to be determined.

The 2018/19 season of the Eredivisie was suspended nine days from the end to stop the spread of the coronavirus, which led the federation to declare the championship void and to cancel promotions and descents.

