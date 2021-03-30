Holland, for his award after ‘210 days of gold’ in the UFC

The year 2020 was an atypical year for all sports, also for MMA. Despite this, it was one of the disciplines that had the most activity thanks to the strength of the UFC. The company managed to do more than 40 events. The situation was complicated, so many had to step forward. Mobility restrictions reduced the portfolio of fighters. There were more opportunities and Kevin Holland was one of those who took advantage of them the most. From May to December, he was put into the cage five times. Four wins by KO (three in the first round) and one on points. Tremendous.

With that background, his rise in the rankings was logical and expected. He is at number 10 on the middleweight list and after a well-deserved, brief break, he is back this Saturday. It will be time to ‘collect’ his prize, as he will experience his first stellar match in the UFC. Derek Brunson, a 37-year veteran, awaits him, which is not the first time he has measured the rise of a promise. The one from North Carolina arrives seventh in the ranking and with a streak of three victories. He is aware that a victory would boost him and the option of looking at the title would be real.

Despite the good dynamics of both, the bets place Holland as a wide favorite. His 2020 fell in love and comes from anesthetizing another veteran like Ronaldo Souza in the first round. It has stuck and its options go through there, although it cannot be trusted, Brunson has more power (57% wins by KO by 50%) and has much more experience. That can be key, since 25 minutes can be long and the fight is consuming rounds. An electrical and interesting lawsuit is expected. The veteran defies the promise. A classic that never fails.