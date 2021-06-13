Holland defeats Ukraine on wire

06/13/2021 at 10:58 PM CEST

Javier Giraldo – Amsterdam (Special Envoy)

Of all the 24 hobbies of the national teams that participate in the Eurocup, perhaps no one approaches the tournament with more enthusiasm than the Dutch, who has not seen his team in a big tournament since 2014.

HOL

UCR

Holland

Stekelenburg; Timber (Veltman, 87 ‘) De Vrij, Blind (Aké, 63’); Dumfries, Van Aanholt (Wijndal, 63 ‘), De Roon, Wijnaldum, De Jong; Depay (Malen, 90 ‘) and Weghorst (Luuk de Jong, 87’).

Ukraine

Bushchan; Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matviyenko, Mykolenko; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Malinovskyi; Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk and Zubkov (Marlos, 12 ‘, Shaparenko, 63’).

Goals

1-0, min. 52: Wijnaldum, after a rejection of Bushchan. 2-0, min. 58: Weghorst takes advantage of a poor clearance by Matviyenko. 2-1, min. 74: Yarmolenko, long shot. 2-2, min. 78: Yaremchuk heads a lateral foul. 3-2, min. 84: Dumfries, head, to pass Aké.

Referee

Felix Brynch (Germany). Yellow to Sydorchuk (90 + 2).

Incidents

Match of day 1 of group C of Euro 2020, played at the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam before 16,000 spectators.

He proved it in the Johan Cruyff Arena, scene of the debut against Ukraine, with 16,000 spectators – a thousand of them, Ukrainians – who colored the stands and who expected to see a convincing performance of their own.

They left happy because their team won, but chewing on the doubts that the Netherlands continues to generate: with 2-0 on the scoreboard and the game theoretically controlled, the ‘oranje’ team allowed themselves to be tied. Only the final appearance of Dumfries, who had desperately sought the goal, rescued Frank de Boer’s team.

Muscle ‘made in the Netherlands’

The Netherlands team is not a particularly brilliant team, but they put their will and their offensive vocation is inalienable. Gone are the times of a Clockwork Orangea, even though in the stadium you can still see vintage shirts from the seventies or from the Netherlands who were European champions in 1988.

Now a more physical, vertical, powerful football is imposed: embodies it like no other Georginio Wijnaldum, the captain of the ‘oranje’ team and soul of the team, with the permission of De Jong and Depay, the two players who complete the holy trinity of this team.

It was Wijnaldum, the player who rejected Barça to sign for PSG, who had the first great chances of the match. Brand of the house, his football is coming, and so he stepped onto the rival area to put Bushchan, the keeper of Dinamo Kiev, in trouble, the best of his team by far.

Holland gasoline

Wijnaldum is such a powerful player that puts the rival team in trouble almost unintentionally. Step on the rival area and catch rejections and lost balls that are poison for the goalkeeper. Before the first ten minutes, he had already finished twice and served a good ball to Dumfries, who crashed it against Bushchan.

A few meters ahead, Depay sought his life with dedication and commitment. De Boer’s system (a 3-5-2 that has not quite convinced the Dutch press) does not favor him too much. Neither does his partner in the attack, Wout weghorst, a tall forward who finds it difficult to move with agility a world.

Nothing matters to Depay, Barça’s goal in the transfer market, an uncomfortable striker for the rival, voracious, always looking for space. He plays heeled to the left wing, but he moves easily in the area and if he has to go down to the center of the field to look for the ball, he does it delighted.

It happened after a quarter of an hour, when Depay made a solo play that only frustrated Bushchan: it would have been a great goal, proof that Depay is more than an area finisher.

In front, Shevchenko’s Ukraine showed that it is not for great joys in this Eurocopa: after ten minutes he lost Zubkov through injury. Still, he tried to strike back, but Stekelenburg, the Netherlands goalkeeper, had little work to do.

Dumfries, right winger from Holland, was able to overtake his team shortly before the break with a very clear header that, however, sent it out in an incomprehensible way.

The second part kept the script: Under De Jong, the Netherlands led the pace of the match. He controlled, had possession and looked for the wings, but the goal came from within.

He scored it, who else, Wijnaldum: he followed the attack of his team and when he saw that the Ukraine goalkeeper left the ball dead after a rebound, he had no mercy. Player with a long and very powerful stride, he did not forgive the goal, finishing first with his left leg.

Weghorst signs the 2-0

The goal relieved the Netherlands, who played more calmly. Ukraine remained crouched, waiting for their chance on the counter or in some isolated action. Shortly after, Weghorst’s goal, who knew how to accompany Dumfries’ play from the right and extract oil from Matviyenko’s error in clearance, seemed the lace for the whole of Shevchenko.

It was not because Yarmolenko kept Ukraine alive with a great goal: he marked it with a quarter of an hour to go, with an impeccable and distant left foot. Stekelenburg’s stretch was useless.

Depay, from more to less

With the score in favor, Depay was diluted: appeared little during the second parte, weary from the effort of the first act and aware that his team no longer needed him.

De Boer refreshed his team with the entry of Aké in the center of defense and WijndaHe as a left-handed winger. The drawing did not change, but the panorama of the match did, because soon after Ukraine achieved what seemed impossible, to tie a match that seemed lost.

Ukraine, about to give the bell

Yaremchuk headed a free-kick in the face of the passivity of the Dutch defense: in defense, the Netherlands are too tender a team. Doubts about the 3-5-2 will continue to hover over De Boer, as in the plane that visited him on the eve of the game with a very clear message: ‘Frank, 4-3-3’.

The Dumfries Epic

The story had a happy ending for Holland. She played epic and was played by Dumfries, in the end MVP of the match. He had searched hard for the goal throughout the game and found it at the best moment, in the 85th minute, heading a good ball from Aké. The Ukraine goalkeeper failed and the Johan Cruyff Arena exploded with joy.

Holland needed to start with a convincing victory. He won the game, but he did not convince at all: he has players in a great moment of form and who support the team -Wijnaldum, De Jong, Depay-, but it lacks rennet and defensive solidity. De Boer has duties.