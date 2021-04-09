Holland, courage before asking

Kevin Holland has plenty of personality and self-confidence. Thanks to those two qualities, it went viral a couple of weeks ago. In the middle of the fight against Derek Brunson, after finishing the first round, he asked Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was watching the fight in the front row, for advice to get out of the dominance that his opponent was applying to him. The 28-year-old American was coming off five consecutive victories in 2020, but on his debut in 2021 he was slowed and far inferior. Dana White even said that he was “mentally blocked” when things got uphill.

Obviously, the California fighter was not satisfied and before claiming he wanted to raise his hand in a very brave act. This Saturday, in the star of UFC Las Vegas 23, Darren Till was scheduled to cross paths with Marvin Vettori, but last week the English dropped. With a week’s notice and only 21 days since his last lawsuit, Holland rose to the challenge. to face Vettori with a clear objective: “When I finish with him and achieve a victory in a special way, a rematch (against Brunson) will be inevitable. He will probably say no. I would retire before the rematch, but we will meet again one way or another, “Holland told ESPN.

His path is clear to him, but first he will have to win, and that will not be easy. Vettori, 27, arrives in the prime of his career. The Italian presents his second star (In the previous one he defeated Hermansson) with a streak of four consecutive wins. In addition, it comes from doing a complete preparation, so if the fight dragged on it could have a lot of physical advantage. Holland can feel the tiredness of fighting recently. Despite this, the options of the American, who starts from position ten in the ranking for his opponent’s six, are high for his punch. Average 52% wins per KO, but he highlights that of his five triumphs in 2020, four came this way. Despite this you must be careful. Brunson gave the keys to beat him a few days ago and Vettori has achieved 56% of victories via submission. The clash of styles is clear. Two young people want to win to grow.