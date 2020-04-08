Holland begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel. The Eredivisie and the Keuken Kampioen Divisie, first and second division of Dutch football, have set June 19 as the official date for the return of the competitions garters. Although this decision depends on the approval of the Government of the country and the National Institute of Public Health and Environment (RIVM).

Everything indicates that the aforementioned institutions will not object, since the decision, which will be confirmed in two weeks, occurred after the telematic meeting of the leagues with government representatives and unions. “In any case, we will only play soccer if it is safe according to the RIVM. Health is paramount, always, and therefore also now, “says the Eredivisie.

“At the request of the clubs, we offer an explanation of what would be done if the RIVM and the Government gave it the green light to resume activities. The solution is for the completion of the competitions in June and July, from June 19. In the week of April 24, when it is clear what the new indications for RIVM and UEFA are, it will be possible to know more clearly, “he adds.

However, it does not rule out a different scenario, that of the end of competitions. “Many things are still open, due to external factors and conditions of the Government, UEFA and FIFA. We will consult with the people and organizations with whom we have had conversations. Even then, the objective will focus on completing the competitions, although we are aware that it will be a difficult task“He concludes.