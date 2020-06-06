The landscape of many fields in the center of Río Negro is quite monotonous: arid lands with low forage shrubland, a farm under continuous grazing for many years and a very low stocking rate: normally 300 hectares are required to support ten breeding cows , which generate a low percentage of pregnancy and weaning.

This reality is a consequence of the low rainfall -220 mm annual average- and the overgrazing with sheep for many years, which decimated the valuable forage species, caused desertification and left mainly jarilla and chañares, two species rejected by the hacienda.

However, in the middle of that desert oases appear. This is the case of the “Doña Rosa” field, by Gustavo Urcera, who manages a company that cut moorings with the traditional situation and was encouraged to move forward with a new navigation chart – the holistic management of pastures – that allowed him to increase the animal load by more than one hundred percent.

“Doña Rosa” is a difficult field, without a doubt. It is located in the Salina del Bajo del Gualicho, in the department of San Antonio (where the Las Grutas spa is), east of the province of Río Negro, 45 kilometers from the Gulf of San Matías. It belongs to the Holistic CREA.

In its 16,500 hectares it has different types of soils: sandy, stony, clayey with calcareous and saline, with minimal organic matter. The profile is shallow, washed by water erosion caused by a special relief: one part of the field is 120 meters above sea level and the other part is 60 meters below. The value of one hectare in the area is $ 30.

Meat production is based on the natural grasslands of the region, because the rigorous climate does not facilitate the implantation of cultivated pastures or annual greens. Nor is it possible to make forage reserves.

In the natural field, valuable species were eliminated by overgrazing and today only the hard coirón as dominant of the graminous substratum, and shrubs, such as jarilla, chañar, molle, mata negra, alpataco and black scrub, remain.

The Urcera production system combines Hereford farm -600 breeding cows- with 600 sheep. Sheep had been removed from the area in the 1990s because their damaging grazing eliminated key forage species for their livelihoods, and because predators were difficult to control. Urcera recovered them by reconverting the forage system of the field and having dogs that protect the flocks from attacks by cougars and wild boar pigs. They are from the Pyrenean Shepherd and Maremmano breeds, and develop a strong bond from puppies to wool. Already great, when the predators appear, they face them and force them to retreat.

What does it consist of?

Cows and sheep are used so that the natural grasslands of the field improve their productivity through holistic management, from the promotion of species of forage value. Thus, in the gramineous stratum of Doña Rosa they developed the fine flechette, sweet coirón, meek flechette, large flechette, plumerillo and papoforo.

What does the “holistic” concept encompass? It refers to a model for making decisions where the system and its properties are analyzed as a whole, in a global and integrated way, and not only as the simple sum of the parts.

In a livestock company, holistic management means one step ahead of the rotational grazing devised by André Voisin. It establishes short grass harvesting periods and, above all, long rest intervals for the recovery of valuable forage species, instead of continuous grazing. Thus, this tool allows regenerating natural grasslands and achieving more biologically active soils, which begin to work differently. As a result, forage production, animal load and livestock profitability are increased, while carbon is sequestered, which contributes to mitigating the effects of climate change.

In the case of Doña Rosa, the 16,500 hectares of the field are divided into eight paddocks, which allows a grazing period of the order of 30-40 days – instead of 365 days as is frequent in the area – with a time of recovery of the order of 180 days. This long interval without animals allows forage species to recover and take advantage of growth opportunities when favorable external conditions exist. In this way, “each batch is used only 60-70 days per year, staggered with others throughout the calendar,” explains Urcera.

In each use of a lot, the “herd effect” is used entering with all the farm in the field to avoid the selection of more palatable species and to force the consumption of all the available plant material, in a kind of weed control “by tooth ” The concentration of hacienda also has a favorable effect on the soil through the droppings and urine, and the trampling of undesirable species.

The 600 bellies of Urcera wean calves of 120 kilos in advance with an average age of three months. “It is not convenient to take them to 180 kilos in Río Negro, because that process requires having them more than 400 days in the field,” advises the businessman. The weaning is sold to a fattening corral in the Middle Valley, which pays the equivalent of 75% of the price of the kilo of meat hook per kilo of calf, to ensure supplies and short freight to destination.

With holistic management, the receptivity of the field went from the original 30 ha per cow to 12 ha at present thanks to the recovery of pastures. The increased load generated greater meat production per hectare, which affected the final income of the field. Urcera shows the results with a comparison: “many years ago we produced calves on our own 16,500-hectare farm and rented 12,500 hectares of neighboring land; now we use only our own field and produce the same amount of meat as when we rented thanks to the greater production forage. “

Anti-abandonment tool

In Africa, renowned biologist Allan Savory observed that when large herds of herbivores were concentrated on a limited surface, plant parts were incorporated into the surface soil, where they rapidly decomposed and improved their fertility.

From that behavior he devised holistic management. In the Gustavo Urcera field, in Río Negro, holistic management allowed flexibility in the entry and exit of the plots, and less stringency in the criteria that govern the system when considering the learning that errors left behind.

Its owner goes further and says: “we would like this technique to help reactivate those livestock fields that today are closed with padlocks, abandoned, as well as producers who do not find profitability in zonal livestock. It would also be useful to young people who They believe in the countryside, to ensure a sustainable economic future from the hand of nature. “

To achieve good results, holistic management requires registering some basic indicators, such as the intensity of grazing, the body condition of the cows, the progress of calving and mortality, among others, explain the specialists.

The five advantages of holistic management

This technique allows to increase the profitability of the livestock activity developed on natural pastures through a series of improvements

Greater supply of grass. Forage production increases with holistic field management. Species that had been lost due to overgrazing reappear, the selection of the most palatable ones is avoided and weeds are fought “by tooth”. Risk reduction. In addition to improving grasslands, holistic management reduces companies’ climate susceptibility. Reduces the risk of a drought jeopardizing all meat production by increasing pasture production sustainably. Economy. The holistic system requires almost no investment in inputs. The main input is the intellectual. It only requires setting the goal, starting the system and working as a team. Basically, it’s about understanding how Personal nature works. The staff is trained. Holistic management planning should be carried out together with those who work in the field with effective communication, motivation and encouragement. This procedure allows them to see the productive benefits that arise and to be part of the continuous improvement of the training system. Over time, when they capture holistic ideas, those who handle the animals learn and are attentive to the sectors of the field with the least recovery, to the state body of the hacienda, etc. Thus, they develop their job potential and are able to take on greater challenges