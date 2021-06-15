Holidays for about … and Olympics for half

06/15/2021 at 6:29 AM CEST

If it had not been for all the setbacks that the coronavirus pandemic has brought with it in the world of sports, the Cologne appointment settled with the tenth Champions last Sunday would have been the start of a well-deserved vacation for a Blaugrana expedition that landed in Barcelona around one o’clock in the morning on Monday and has no more commitments this season with the club.

However, on July 24 men’s handball begins at the Tokyo Games After being postponed for a year and half of the current squad have well-founded hopes of being Japanese land as well as some new additions.

Injured Aitor Ariño and focused on arriving on time for the preseason, in principle Jordi Ribera will summon captain Raúl Entrerríos in his final goodbye to handball, to goal Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas (MVP of the Champions Final Four) and youth squad Aleix Gómez for a tournament in which Hispanics are in the ‘group of death’ and will debut on June 24 against Germany.

Classified in the Pre-Olympic with certain problems, France will defend the runner-up they achieved in Rio de Janeiro five years ago after falling in the final against Jesper Noddesbo’s Denmark.

And everything points to the coach ‘bleu’ Guillaume Gille will quote Ludovic Fàbregas, Dika Mem and Timothey N’Guessan. It will be more difficult for the veteran Cédric Sorhaindo, although in the act of transfer of the captaincy he did not renounce the selection. There could also be Melvyn Richardson, the talent who will be announced shortly as a new Barça player. And free!

Ludovic Fàbregas is also key for France

| .

Kevin Möller has little chance of being cited by Olympic champion Denmark if only two goalkeepers go, since in that case the chosen ones would be the ‘eternal’ Niklas Landin (Kiel) and Emil Nielsen, the outstanding goal of Nantes who will arrive at the Palau in the summer of 2022. It also seems difficult for Nikolaj Jacobsen to quote Casper Mortensen after nearly two years out of combat with injuries.

Portugal continues to cause a sensation in handball and blaugrana Luis Frade Aim for the roster at the Olympic debut of the ‘neighbors’ … like Iturriza, another who could soon become a Barcelona player.

On the other hand, both the ‘wall’ Thiagus Petrus like Haniel Langaro must be important pieces in Brazil. And Argentina, led by former Barcelona coach Manolo Cadenas, will have, except for a surprise, goalkeeper Leo Maciel (Liberbank Cuenca), another future Barça player for the next season as a ‘bridge’ to the aforementioned arrival of Nielsen.