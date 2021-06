At 18 years old the Danish Holger Rune continues to show undoubted signs of great tennis, that we are facing a fantastic future value. Rune, who has just won the Biella Challenger and finished in Oeiras, continues to link victories after taking on an illustrious figure like that of Madrid Fernando Verdasco on the clay of Lyon. A score of 6-4 and 6-3 for the 291st in the world against the seeded number two of the table.